Municipality of northwestern Baia Mare goes into zonal quarantine

The municipality of northwestern Baia Mare is going into zonal quarantine, for a period of 14 days, informed, on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) Maramures, Dan Buca, according to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, CJSU received the Order of the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Secretary of State Dr. Raed Arafat, regarding the establishment of the zonal quarantine measure of Baia Mare municipality, for a period of 14 days, starting with Wednesday at 5:00 hrs.