National Committee for Emergency Situations to convene Wednesday to consider health protection rules for elections

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced that a meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) will take place on Wednesday to consider a joint order on health protection rules for electioneering and also on re-opening theatres, cinema halls and indoor dining.

"There has already been a discussion at the level of specialists; there is a proposal made. Tomorrow we will have a meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations where we will discuss several matters: completing a government decision on the state of alert to introduce certain rules of campaigning, and the basis for a joint order of the Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry and the chairman of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) with health protection rules for campaigning and conducting the day of voting. At the same time, we will consider a proposal for the re-opening of business in enclosed spaces, it is about the resumption of some cultural activities, theatres, cinema halls, also the resumption of indoor dining, let's call them restaurants in enclosed spaces," said Ludovic Orban on Tuesday at Gaesti, Dambovita County.

Regarding restaurants, he said that there is a proposal that indoor dining should not resume in areas where the virus is speeding above a certain number of cases in the last 14 days.

"I still can't tell you what the final form will be because, once again, I don't make decisions on my own; I've always consulted with my colleagues and consulted with specialists. There is a proposal not to open everywhere, not to open where the virus is spreading over a number of cases 14 days. Tomorrow, we will have a meeting at 15:00hrs to be also attended by representatives of the hospitality industry, which was requested by the four professional organisations in the field. We will also take into account their point of view, so that we can make a decision that, on the one hand, will allow the resumption of important activities in the cultural life, the resumption of economic activities in enclosed restaurant-type spaces, and on the other hand to minimise the risk of the virus spreading," Orban explained.

The prime minister mentioned that the authorities do not intend to change the open hours of gaming halls.

Orban participated on Tuesday in the signing of a contract for the drawing up of a feasibility study and a technical execution project for the Gaesti- Ploiesti Expressway.