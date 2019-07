National gov't arrears drop by 12.27pct, Jan.-May, 2019

Romania's national government arrears decreased by 12.27pct in the first five months of 2019, from 192.62 million lei in December 2018 to 168.99 million lei in May 2019, according to data posted on the website of the Ministry of Public Finance.

Older-then-90-day arrears decreased by 25.86pct, from 73.1 million lei in December 2018 to 54.2 million lei in May 2019.In May, as against the previous month, arrears decreased by 9.52 million lei, from 178.51 million lei to 168.99 million lei. Arrears older than 90 days recorded a decrease by 13.1pct.Older-then-360-day arrears increased by 800,000 lei in May 2019 from December 2018, but compared with the previous month they decreased by 1.2 million lei, to 44.2 million lei.Local government arrears in the first five months of the year decreased by 13.72pct, from 171.3 million lei in December 2018 to 147.81 million lei in May 2019. Compared with the previous month, arrears were down 4.5pct.Arrears under the 'national and autonomous Budget' heading in the first 5 months of this year slightly decreased from 21.28 million lei in December 2018 to 21.18 million lei in May 2019. Debts older 90 days increased from 2.2 million lei in December 2018 to 2.6 million lei in May 2018.