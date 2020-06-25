National Library of Romania hosts exhibition of traditional Romanian blouses
Postat la: 25.06.2020 - 09:40 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The traditional Romanian blouse known as ie [ia when the definite article is added] is an identity card to Romanians, both at regional and national level that in recent years has returned with increased popularity among young people, Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu said on Wednesday evening.On June 24, the Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse, he participated at the National Library of Romania in the opening of an exhibition called entitled "The written and rewritten story of ia."
"This blouse from the Romanian folk costume contributes to maintaining the feeling of belonging for Romanians everywhere, and also to increasing pride in the country. In times of trials, it was a symbol of closeness and human creativity. (...) Out of respect for the work and the creation of our ancestors, the tradition and the folklore must remain alive, must be passed on," said Gheorghiu.
In his speech, the minister praised cultural groups, which, in the form of small creative workshops, keep alive the tradition of the sewing bees and create genuine testimonies through the traditional blouses.
"But the beauty of these elements of intangible heritage is intertwined with the diligence and dedication of the women who gave birth to a great part of our national identity. That is why I believe this day has to be devoted to the makers of this national standard. Yet, we should not neglect the holiday that contributed to today's tradition - Sanzienele or Dragaica - the Midsummer, an agrarian holiday considered sacred in Romanian culture. To Romanians, this day has always been a perfect opportunity to celebrate the sun and summer agricultural work," said the culture minister.
The exhibition of the traditional dress of the Romanians, photographs, book illustrations and vintage engravings opened for the Midsummer holiday.
"If we celebrate them [fairies] properly, they bring health and abundance. In order to please the fairies, and also to delight the public, (...) I have prepared the exhibition together with Mrs Iulia Gorneanu (...) If you look closer and patiently at these wonderful traditional blouses you will see a wealth of symbols sewn in a universal language that unites the communities of our country. Visiting Wallachia, a series of foreign travellers, writers and Western artists of the 18th and the 19th centuries noticed over time the picturesque traditional costume from different historical regions, which they then painted in writings and images," said Carmen Mihaiu, director of the National Library of Romania.
The exhibition brings together pieces from the impressive collection of Iulia Gorneanu and documents from the special collections of the National Library of Romania. Iulia Gorneanu has rediscovered a deep part of the Romanian soul, mysteriously hidden in the beautiful Romanian blouses, in a sacred language that we are invited to decipher. She tries to prove that genuine items of the traditional costume can be integrated even today in urban outfits, like the Romanian ladies who proudly wore the folk costume in the 19th century.
"What I'm trying to do is inspire, that's why I exhibit parts of my collection," Iulia Gorneanu said at the opening of the event.
In her opinion, ia should be a source of inspiration for contemporary designers.
"It is mandatory for it to be a source of inspiration for the contemporary designers, to see these signs on the current clothing of the urban man, to enjoy our heritage, to exhibit from time to time, and that should become a source of inspiration," said Gorneanu.
According to her, the blouses tell about destinies. "There are lives told on these pieces of canvas, there are destinies told. The blouse was a kind of Facebook a century ago. By wearing a blouse and entering the church, a woman would tell everything about her: if she was married, if she was a widow, if she was a widow who wanted to remarry or wanted to keep her status, if she was preparing for death, the blouses of women on the death's bed had certain symbolic signs. Many of the blouses are underground because they left with their wearers. Let us rejoice in what we have, let us be inspired, let us do, at our level, what Brancusi tried to do and succeeded with great, great grandeur and take the story forward, as much as everyone can," said Gorneanu.
Attending the opening of the event, Director General of the AGERPRES National News Agency Claudia Nicolae showed that every year on June 24 AGERPRES also marks the Universal Day of the Romanian Blouse in a series of unique stories.
"We have started with talking about the ie as a tradition, as a history in some years; we have promoted it as an ambassador of Romania and we talked about Romanians who went abroad taking with them the inheritance they received from their parents or grandparents. ( ...) This year's special editorial project was called 'Tales of ia.' Why tales? Because amidst the isolation we all had to take, when we all had to stay at home without socialising with friends and acquaintances, maybe we went back a little to our roots, to origins, maybe we had more time to think about tradition, about family, about what we get as heritage," said Nicolae.
In her opinion, ia is a treasure that Romanians have to preserve.
"At Sannicolau Mare there is a legend, perhaps the most beautiful story of the Romanian blouse in the region of Banat. In the plain areas of Banat, in times of exile, women would bury their dowry chests. When they returned, they would dig them up. To them, they were the treasure of their family. Maybe this is or should be to us - a treasure that we have to preserve, pass on to the future and remember every time what our roots are, what our origins are, and mostly what our value is," said Claudia Nicolae.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
METEO Cod portocaliu de ploi şi vijelii până joi-seară
Ploile torenţiale, vijeliile şi descărcările electrice vor fi prezente până joi-seara. la munte, în Muntenia, Dobrogea, Transilvania, Maramureş şi în sudul Moldovei.
-
DIICOT susţine că l-a capturat pe cel mai bun falsificator de bancnote din istoria României
Procurorii DIICOT au destructurat, miercuri, o grupare infracţională care a falsificat 17.065 de bancnote de 100 de lei, iar despre liderul acestei grupări procurorii anti-mafia susţin că a reuşit să producă cele mai bune falsuri din istoria României şi să devină cel mai mare falsificator de bancnote din plastic din lume.
-
Şapte bărbaţi au ajuns milionari din bişniţa cu parfumuri contrafăcute. „Afacerea", oprită de procurorii DIICOT
Şapte persoane care se ocupau cu producerea şi comercializarea parfumurilor contrafăcute au fost duse la audieri în urma unor percheziţii desfăşurate, miercuri, în Bucureşti, Timişoara, Băbeni (Vâlcea). Din 2013 şi până în prezent, cei şapte au vândut parfumuri contrafăcute în valoare de 4 milioane de lei.
-
Ciolaniada: marea împărţeală PSD şi PNL a sinecurilor plătite regeşte
Marile partide, PSD şi PNL, au uitat războiul politic pentru o zi şi au votat umăr la umăr instalarea unor membri de partid în funcţii plătite cu mii de euro. Totul a fost negociat ca la carte, fără scandal sau reproşuri, ceea ce a arătat că lupta politică poate fi pusă pe pauză când e vorba de împărţit sinecuri.
-
O lebădă a murit de tristeţe după ce un grup de adolescenţi i-a zdrobit ouăle din cuib
O lebădă a fost găsită moartă lângă cuibul distrus, după ce câţiva adolescenţi i-au zdrobit cu cărămizi oulăle şi i-au ucis puii nenăscuţi. Pasărea ar fi murit de tristeţe. Zile la rând, nu s-ar fi despărţit de ceea ce a rămas din cele şase ouă pe care le clocea.
-
Milioane de americani rămaşi şomeri din cauza coronavirusului vor pierde la 31 iulie ajutorul de 600 de dolari pe săptămână
Zeci de milioane de americani rămaşi şomeri din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus vor pierde la 31 iulie un ajutor federal suplimentar de 600 de dolari pe săptămână, care este echivalent cu 60% din venituri, încasat pe lângă ajutorul standard plătit de state, relatează CNBC.
-
Inundații în aproape 40 de localități din 19 județe. Cele mai afectate județe, Bistriţa-Năsăud şi Hunedoara
Aproape 40 de localităţi din 19 judeţe sunt afectate de inundații, fiind acoperite de apă sute de gospodării. Peste 100 de persoane încă nu au putut reveni la caselor lor, potrivit bilanțului transmis joi dimineață de Inspectoratul General pentru Situații de Urgență.
-
Adrian Ionel despre acuzația de mită de 760.000 de euro: Organizarea unei proceduri de achiziţie publică ar fi dus la întarzieri ce s-ar fi soldat cu pierderi de vieţi
Compania Unifarm "a răspuns cu caracter urgent şi prioritar nevoii disperate de import a unor echipamente de protecţie indispensabile cadrelor medicale în lupta acestora cu pandemia generată de SARS-CoV-2", iar în aceste condiții "organizarea unei proceduri de achiziţie publică, neobligatorie, ar fi dus la întarzieri nejustificate în aprovizionare, ce s-ar fi soldat cu pierderi de vieţi omeneşti", afirmă directorul suspendat al Unifarm, Adrian Ionel, într-un comunicat transmis presei prin intermediul avocaților săi.
-
Google va şterge automat istoricul privind locaţiile şi navigarea utilizatorilor noi, după 18 luni
Google, divizie a grupului Alphabet, va şterge automat istoricul privind locaţiile şi navigarea utilizatorilor noi, după 18 luni, şi va facilita accesul tuturor la aplicaţiile pentru serviciul de căutare, Maps şi YouTube, fără urmărirea navigării.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Veste proasta pentru romani! Cand se reia Loto 6/49
- 2.Gestul șocant facut de Florin Marin, la doar o zi de la moartea soțului Philip Clements. Oamenii au ridicat imediat din sprancene
- 3.RB Leipzig urca pe podium in Bundesliga!
- 4.Remiza dramatica pentru Hamburg pe „Volksparkstadion” » HSV a ratat șansa de a urca pe loc de promovare!
- 5.Coronavirus in Romania. Inca șase decese anunțate pe 2 iunie. Bilanțul, 1.276
- 6.Tariceanu, lista a motivelor pentru care NU va vota prelungirea starii de alerta: 'Sa fim serioși!'
- 7.Ambassador Maior: US - Romania relationship has transcended historical, geopolitical challenges, becoming close strategic partnership
- 8.One hundred years since Treaty of Trianon - June 4, 1920
- 9.MAE: 365 Romanian citizens repatriated from abroad
- 10.Sapaturile pentru constructia unui aeroport au scos la iveala fosilele a 60 de mamuti! Cum si de ce au murit atatea animale deodata
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu