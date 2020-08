National Theatre Festival to take place over October 16-25, online

The 30th edition of the National Theatre Festival will take care online over October 16-25.

"The 30th edition of the National Theatre Festival will take place online over October 16-25. The artistic direction and the programme will be ensured by the theatre critics Ludmila Patlanjoglu, Maria Zarnescu and Calin Ciobotari," informs the UNITER (Romanian Association of Theatre Artists) in a press release to AGERPRES.