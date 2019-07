New round victory for Eduard Grosu in Qinghai Lake Cycling Tour

Romanian cyclist Eduard Michael Grosu (Delko Marseille Provence) won the sixth round of the Qinghai Lake (China) Cycling Tour on Friday, between Chaka and Bird Island.

Grosu, who had also won the third round, won the 136 km sprint with 2h 52 min 57 sec, followed by Italian Imerio Cima (Nippo Vini Fantini Faizane) and Belarusian Sergei Papok (Minsk Cycling Club), both with the same time.Eduard Grosu brought Delko Marseille Provence the third victory in this race.