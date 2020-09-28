Nicusor Dan: In first week after taking oath of office I will present financial situation of PMB
Postat la: 28.09.2020
The elected Bucharest general mayor, Nicusor Dan, announced on Monday that he intends to present the financial situation of the Bucharest City Hall (PMB) within a week from taking the oath of office, and an audit will be carried out within a few months.
At the same time, when asked at private broadcaster B1Tv if he appreciates that there could be people from the previous administration who would end up in prison, Nicusor Dan replied: "I would bet on that".
"In any case, very soon you will find out the financial situation of the mayor's office. The General City Hall, which must give a subsidy and did not and there is 800 million lei missing - all this financial situation of the mayor's office and the subordinated institutions you will have in a week, because I also want to have it in a week, so that we don't go into default," he said.
Nicusor Dan mentioned that an audit will be carried out by a specialized company, following a vote in this regard in the General Council and a procurement procedure, a process that could take 4-6 months. He said that the corruption cases he spoke about during the election campaign would be analyzed, but noted that his mandate would be primarily to solve the city's major problems.
"On the corruption cases we talked about in this election campaign, without a doubt, we will address them. We will also direct our attention to the big cases of retrocession. How were people granted plots in Herastrau Park? (...) This is not my objective. I believe that my mandate, given to me by the people of Bucharest, is to solve the current, big, serious problems of this city and to give it a direction of development. Namely to attract big investment in Bucharest, to catapult it on the global market as an IT center, to have conference centers, to have business events take place here, to have a European agency come to settle in Bucharest, the elected general mayor specified.
He added that over time he had been informed of various situations, such as rigged competitions or people employed without diplomas, aspects which he said would be checked.
"An important segment of the Capital City Hall is the mayor's control body of. Over time, I have been informed of rigged competitions, people employed without diplomas. All these things will be verified and insofar as they are criminal, they will be directed towards the competent authorities. In addition, we talked about some big corruption business: Verdi Park, Cinema Lumina, the purchase of trams. I promise we will look very carefully into these matters," he added.
According to Nicusor Dan, one of the first measures he intends to take will be the dismissal of the head of the Legal Department.
At the same time, he spoke about a first gesture, with symbolic value - the opening of the doors of the town hall, located across the road from Cismigiu.
"Now it [the door, ed.n.] is locked and if I'm not mistaken, it also has a carpet, and the people of Bucharest enter through some narrow side entrances. I was accused this was my campaign program. No. But it is a symbolic gesture," he said.
