Nicusor Dan: Taking over mandate as general mayor of Bucharest, delayed by at least a week

The general mayor-elect of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, said on Thursday that taking over his mandate will be delayed for at least a week, due to 52 appeals submitted by councilors of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and "those close to them", according to AGERPRES.

During a press conference held in front of the Bucharest City Hall, Nicusor Dan said that the appeals are "embarrassing chicanes" of the PSD by which the delaying of the mandate is attempted.

Nicusor Dan mentioned that the appeal requests invoke "ridiculous reasons", including electoral fraud and that they take over "copy-paste" passages, even with spelling mistakes.

He added that, four years ago, Gabriela Firea took over her mandate after 17 days, but that in his case this may happen after 31-32 days since the elections.