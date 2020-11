Number of Romanians abroad confirmed with novel coronavirus remains 6,862

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus remains 6,862, and also does the number of deaths, at 126, informs, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Since the beginning of the pandemic and up to now, 126 Romanian citizens abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, the USA, Brazil, the Republic of Congo and Greece, the GCS mentions.