Number of suspended employment contracts since declaration of state of emergency reaches 634,709

The number of employment contracts suspended since the declaration of the state of emergency on March 15 advanced Friday to 634,709, with as many as 90,230 contracts suspended only Thursday through Friday, according to figures with the Labor Inspectorate released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Of the total number, 152,882 employment contracts are in the manufacturing industry, 122, 672 in wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 87,686 in the HoReCa industry.On the other hand, the number of individual employment contracts terminated from mid March to date registered an all-time high on Friday, of 362,520. Of these, 64,890 employment contracts were in in wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 63,596 were in the manufacturing industry, and 52,674 in construction