OCTOBER 27 IN HISTORY

Christian Orthodox feast: St. Demeter the New, protector of Bucharest City

1890 - Birth of prose writer Titus Hotnog (d. June 7, 1957)1910 - Birth of historian Alexandru Elian, member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 8, 1998)1918 - The Romanian Government issued an ultimatum to occupation troops urging them to leave the territory of Romania1919 - Birth of economist Costin Murgescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 30, 1989)1924 - Birth of folk singer Lucretia Ciobanu (d. 30 September 2015)1934 - Birth of actress Sanda Toma1936 - Birth of actor Dumitru Furdui (d. April 13, 1998)1946 - Birth of pop singer Mihaela Mihai1962 - Birth of actress Teodora Mares1985 - Death of prose writer Alice Botez (b. September 22, 1914)1990 - Death of animation director Bob Calinescu (b. May 16, 1926).AGERPRES2004 - Earthquake measuring 6 degrees on the Richter scale produces in Vrancea, with no casualties, material damage. AGERPRES