Official Arafat: Temperature measurements in enclosed public spaces bring more fake news generating disunion

Secretary of state with the MAI (Ministry of Interior) Raed Arafat on Thursday stated that the measurement of temperature upon the entry into enclosed public spaces, shops, buildings of public institutions or economic operators represents "more fake news" generating "disunion" and that "minimizes" the effects and risk of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"The measurement of temperature for a distance is practised in airports through scanning systems designed for masses, by which the persons with a fever are identified based on their picture. Several countries, including Romanian, have such systems in the arrivals area and in some situations even in the departures areas, which systems are being activated when there is a risk related to public health. The individual measurement of temperature is made upon the entry into the spaces with a risk for transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by the persons with symptoms or without symptoms to the healthy persons. This is made from a distance of several centimeters, by using digital thermometers. This is how a person with symptoms can be identified, while wearing the mask is mandatory for the persons without symptoms," Arafat wrote on his Facebook page.He added that the digital thermometer does not register personal data, "it does not implant chips," "it does not take pictures" and "it does not collect the PIN, name or address of the persons," but "only" shows the temperature and it can be used by trained non-medical staff."In a society where there is a risk of communicating a disease and where there are vulnerable persons who could even die if infected with the virus that causes the respective disease, the prevention and combat measures must be observed by all the members of the society during the existence of the respective risk. Such measures are not for life. They are only necessary at this point when they are meant including to discourage those who are ready to enter enclosed public areas when they know that they have symptoms to solve their personal issues by risking other peoples' lives. In conclusion, if you do not want to have your temperature measures it is your right, but you won't enter the respective enclosed public are because the community and employees have the right to work in the respective space and protect themselves too," Raed Arafat said.