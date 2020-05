Official Bolos: On June 4 we start distributing corporal hygiene packs and on June 15 food packs

Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos on Thursday informed that within the Government meeting they will approve the emergency ordinance that regulates the system of distribution of hygiene products packs and food packs to vulnerable persons.

On June 4 the authorities will start the distribution of corporal hygiene packs and on June 15 of food packs, Bolos said in the beginning of the Government meeting."This is about 1,188,000 beneficiaries waiting for this measure and today we are presenting an emergency ordinance draft that regulates the system of distribution of these food packs. Besides this, we also have corporal hygiene sets for the persons at risk of poverty. (...) Starting with June 4 we will start the distribution of the corporal hygiene packs and starting with June 15 the distribution of the food packs," said the Minister.Bolos underscored that distribution will start in the counties that are the most affected by the crisis generated by the novel coronavirus."This is also a normative draft the food industry awaits. (...) 225 million euros [representing the allocation of European funds - editor's note]. In the case of the white flour, we support the bakery industry with 35,000 tonnes of white flour that would be bought from the market and packed. Also cornmeal: 28,000 tonnes. It is a project that the food industry awaits. [The bidding procedure - n.r.] has been concluded, the agreements are concluded," he said.The packs with hygiene and food products were purchased by the Ministry of European Funds, based on the Operational Programme "Helping disadvantaged people" - POAD.