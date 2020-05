Ombudsperson notifies CCR regarding emergency ordinance regulating state of alert

The Ombudsperson notified the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) with the exception of unconstitutionality in respect to the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) regarding the National System of Emergency Situations Management.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the delegation of the legislative powers to administrative authorities with the purpose of restricting the exercise of some fundamental rights or freedoms breaches the principle of separation of powers, as well as the constitutional provisions according to which Parliament is the sole legislative authority.