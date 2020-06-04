One hundred years since Treaty of Trianon - June 4, 1920
Postat la: 04.06.2020 - 11:48 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The signing of the Treaty of Trianon, on June 4, 1920, marked, from an international law standpoint, the conclusion of peace between the Allied and Associated Powers and Hungary at the conclusion of the First World War.
At the end of 1919, the Government of Romania led by Alexandru Vaida-Voevod had managed through its political-diplomatic ability to conclude the signing of peace treaties with Austria, Bulgaria as well as the Treaty of Minorities.
In what regards the relation with Hungary, the Bucharest Government guaranteed the withdrawing of its troops in Hungary on the border line between the two countries established in June 1919.
Hungary refused to sign the Peace Treaty, underpinning the refusal by contesting the border with Romania, according to the volume "Romania's Peace Treaties (1918-1920)" (Horia Vladimir Ursu, C. H. Beck Publishing House, Bucharest, 2014).
On January 20, 1920, the Romanian Prime Minister Alexandru Vaida-Voevod was to show up in front of the Supreme Council of the Versailles Peace Conference, presided for the first time by Georges Clemenceau. Vaida-Voevod had discussed the previous evening with Clemenceau the necessity of recognizing Romania's union with Bessarabia. The French official gave assurances regarding support for the cause of Romania's union with Bessarabia both on his part and in what regards the support of France, the quoted source indicates.
The meeting of the Supreme Council began with the reading by Clemenceau of the letter of American President Woodrow Wilson, which regarded the withdrawal of Romanian troops from Hungary, opinion shared by the head of the British Government, David Lloyd George. Alexandru Vaida-Voevod gave assurances that until March 1, 1920, the Romanian troops in Hungary will be withdrawn. On the agenda, Clemenceau also puts forth the matter of Bessarabia, expressing the necessity for the population of this region that the union with Romania be recognized at an international level.
The secretariat of the Peace Conference received the point of view of the Hungarian delegation regarding the signing of the treaty only after the organization of plebiscites in the territories that Hungary was to cede and on the basis of these the borders were to be drawn up. The Romanian delegation led by Alexandru Vaida-Voevod replied on February 20, 1920, arguing that the situation of the borders cannot be discussed further as it had already been established in the session of the Supreme Council of June 12, 1919 and reiterated by a note of the same forum on October 12,1919, where it had specified that "the borders are irrevocable and definitive", according to the volume "Romania's Peace Treaties (1918-1920)" (Horia Vladimir Ursu, C. H. Beck Publishing House, Bucharest, 2014). Furthermore, on February 23, 1920, the government led by Alexandru Vaida-Voevod announced that it had started withdrawing its troops from Hungary. Following the Romanian Government's decision to withdraw the troops, the session of the Peace Conference of March 3, 1920 established that "the requests regarding the recognition of Bessarabia's union with Romania" were to be taken into consideration, according to the quoted source.
Negotiations were conducted, at the same time, regarding financial clauses, freedom of navigation and the international regime of the Danube.
In Bucharest, on March 13, 1920, the Alexandru Vaida-Voevod Government was replaced with a government led by Alexandru Averescu. The extraordinary merit of the Government led by Alexandru Vaida-Voevod can be quantified in the unlocking of Romania's negotiation with the Supreme Council of the Versailles Peace Conference, but also regarding the improvement of relations with Great Britain and France, and the British and French Prime Ministers, David Lloyd George and Georges Clemenceau, respectively. Alexandru Vaida-Voevod is also responsible for the forum's decision to put on the agenda the recognition of Bessarabia's union with Romania.
Following a set of observations put forth by the Hungarian delegation regarding the draft treaty, at the beginning of April, the Allied and Associated Powers prepared the response regarding the draft treaty which was sent on May 6, 1920. On May 18, 1920, the President of the Conference, Alexandre Millerand received a note from the head of the Hungarian delegation by which he was informed that the answers to the objections made and in what regards the final draft of the treaty was received.
Alexandre Millerand, President of the Peace Conference, sends to Ivan Praznovsky, extraordinary and plenipotentiary envoy of Hungary to the peace negotiations, that they have taken notice of the Budapest Government's point of view "to sign the peace conditions which were communicated to it". Thus, the President of the Peace Conference announces the signing of the Treaty between the Allied and Associated Powers with Hungary in Versailles, in the Grand Trianon Palace on June 4, 1920.
In the preamble of the Peace Treaty it's noted that the document was signed by the United States of America, the British Empire, France, Italy and Japan, "powers described in the present Treaty as the Principal Allied and Associated Powers" and twelve other states, among which Romania, Czechoslovakia, the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes, with the latter "constituting with the Principal Powers mentioned above the Allied and Associated Powers on the one part, and Hungary, on the other part", according to the book "Romania's Peace Treaties (1918-1920)" (Horia Vladimir Ursu, C. H. Beck Publishing House, Bucharest, 2014).
On the part of Romania the document is signed by Prof. Dr. Ioan Cantacuzino, minister of state, and Nicolae Titulescu, Minister Secretary of State, and on the part of Hungary, by Gaston de Bernard, Minister of Labor and Social Protection, and Alfred Drasche Lazar de Thorda, extraordinary envoy and plenipotentiary minister.
The document contained 364 articles grouped in 14 parts, which contain in their turn other chapters and annexes and are concluded by a protocol and a declaration. The first 26 articles comprise the Covenant of the League of Nations, articles 27-35 regard Hungary's borders with Austria, the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes, Romania and Czechoslovakia. Section III of Part III, titled "Political Clauses for Europe", comprises three articles regarding Romania, namely articles 45, 46, and 47.
The Peace Treaty with Hungary, signed by Romania together with the Allied and Associated Powers in Trianon, was ratified in the two chambers of Parliament in Bucharest, on August 17 and 26, 1920, and the ratification law was promulgated by royal decree on August 30, 1920, the document entering into force on July 26, 1921.
On November 11-13, 1920, the Parliament of Hungary debated and voted for the law for the ratification of the Treaty of Trianon.
This international treaty recognized what the Romanians of Transylvania and the Banat decided on December 1, 1918, in Alba Iulia, namely the union with Romania.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Reusita in ceea ce priveste cresterea organelor in laborator, pentru transplanturi
Oamenii de stiinta americani au reusit sa transplanteze cu succes unor soareci organe in miniatura, crescute in laborator, din celule ale pielii, readuse la stadiul de celule stem. Concret, soarecii au primit un ficat nou-nout, functional, crescut din celule umane.
-
Tataru: "Al doilea val, din 15 octombrie". O noua etapa de izolare si situatie de urgenta?
Ministrul Sănătăţii, Nelu Tătaru, a declarat miercuri că este posibil ca al doilea val de infectări cu coronavirus să aibă loc după 15 octombrie, odată cu răcirea vremii. Acesta a mai precizat că studiul de seroprevalenţă, ce se va desfăşura în perioada iunie - septembrie la nivel naţional, va arăta gradul de imunizare a populaţiei şi ar putea previziona amploarea celui de-al doilea val al epidemiei.
-
Lidia Buble, prima reacţie după ce Răzvan Simion a fost surprins cu altă femeie
Lidia Buble și Răzvan Simion sunt din ce în ce mai distanţi, alimentând zvonurile unei posibile despărţiri. Cei doi ai susţinut că relația lor este una perfectă, dar acum apar tot mai multe dovezi care indică finalul relaţiei.
-
Lecţie de omenie. I-a ars casa, dar băieţelul de şase ani a împărţit toate ajutoarele primite
Deşi la cei şase ani ai săi este un pui de om greu încercat de viaţă, zilele trecute, Gabriel Pădurariu a impresionat o comunitate întreagă prin spiritul său de solidaritate. După ce i-a ars casa, a împărţit toate ajutoarele primite, inclusiv tortul, cu toţi copiii nevoiaşi de pe uliţă.
-
Marcel Vela anunţă noi posibile măsuri de la 15 iunie: prevederile luate în calcul pentru noul val de relaxare
Cum datele venite de la Grupul de Comunicare Strategică relevă şi certifică faptul că România este pe o continuă pantă descendentă în ceea ce priveşte numărul de noi cazuri de îmbolnăvire, autorităţile se gândesc la un nou val de relaxare.
-
Descoperirea șocantă făcută de Bianca Drăgușanu, în telefonul lui Alex Bodi. S-a întâmplat înainte de a se despărți definitiv
Ies la iveală detalii cutremurătoare din mariajul Biancăi Drăgușanu cu Alex Bodi. Se pare că blondina a făcut descoperiri șocante înainte ca totul să se sfârșească definitiv.
-
Amenzi de peste 500.000 de lei, date în urma controalelor făcute de Garda de Mediu la firme care colectează şi ard ilegal deşeuri
Comisarii Gărzii Naţionale de Mediu au dat, în urma controalelor făcute împreună cu poliţişti şi jandarmi la firme care colectează şi ard ilegal deşeuri, în zona oraşului Bolintin Vale, amenzi de peste 500.000 de lei. Controalele nu au fost finalizate încă.
-
Păţania unui bărbat amorezat care voia o casă cu iubita. Cum a rămas acesta fără banii câştigaţi la muncă, în Suedia
Un bărbat din Iaşi a dat-o în judecată pe fosta sa concubină, pe care o acuză că i-a folosit banii pentru a-şi ridica o casă, după care i-a dat papucii. Judecătorii primei instanţe i-au dat dreptate şi au obligat-o pe tânără să plătească peste 60.000 de lei.
-
Toţi cei patru poliţişti implicaţi în moartea lui George Floyd sunt acuzaţi de omor şi complicitate la omor, potrivit documentelor instanţei
Fostul ofiţer de poliţie din Minneapolis care l-a apăsat cu genunchiul pe gât pe George Floyd a fost acuzat de omor de gradul al doilea, iar ceilalţi trei ofiţeri aflaţi la faţa locului în timpul uciderii acestuia au fost acuzaţi de ajutor şi complicitate la omor, potrivit documentelor instanţei, citate de CNN.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.A murit celebra avocata Roxana Diaconu, membru in Comisia de Recurs a FRF: ”Fotbalul a reprezentat, inca din copilarie, o pasiune”
- 2.Șeful trezoreriei SUA pune presiune pe autoritațile din California - Trebuie sa faca tot ceea ce este necesar pentru a ajuta Tesla sa isi redeschida fabrica
- 3.Romanca din Italia a donat 5000 de euro!
- 4.Prognoza meteo pe DOUA SAPTAMANI: Zilele calde vor alterna cu cele racoroase
- 5.Consilierii generali ai USR acuzați de dezinformare, minciuna și raspandire de informații false: Nici nu citesc ce au in fața și apoi ataca politic!
- 6.Incendiu de proportii pe varianta municipiului Constanta vizavi de Jumbo la halele COMCM (video)
- 7.Veste proasta pentru romani! Cand se reia Loto 6/49
- 8.VIDEO Scandal de amploare la Baia Mare: Mai multe persoane au dat buzna inarmati cu sabii intr-un magazin Lidl
- 9.„Prieteni, am o veste trista: Radu Eugeniu Stan nu mai este”
- 10.Abonatii din Constanta, fara apa calda
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu