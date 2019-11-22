Orban, at EPP Congress in Zagreb, meets heads of gov'ts, EU officials
Postat la: 22.11.2019 - 09:40 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, attended the Statutory Congress of the European People's Party (EPP) in Zagreb on Wednesday and Thursday, where he had meetings with several heads of government and senior officials of the European Union, shows a release issued by PNL on Thursday.The PNL leader was accompanied by Vlad Nistor, PNL vice-chairperson for international relations, defense and national security, and Siegfried Muresan, vice-chairperson of the EPP Group in the European Parliament, the newly elected EPP vice-president.
"The delegation had meetings with all the important leaders of the EPP leadership. The Prime Minister congratulated Donald Tusk on obtaining the EPP Presidency and on the impressive number of supporters he had. During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders also spoke about the advance of the New Europe towards the Old Europe, taking into account the Polish nationality of the new EPP president and the good results obtained in the last European elections by the EPP member parties from Central and Eastern Europe," informs the PNL.
Together with Antonio Lopez Isturiz-White, reelected secretary general of the EPP, the PNL delegation discussed the important role played by the PNL in the EPP, in the context in which the PNL has the third largest delegation from the EPP Group in the European Parliament.
"The Prime Minister thanked Joseph Daul, during their meeting, for all the collaboration and for the efforts made to keep the big European family the most important on the continent. Last but not least, the meeting with Manfred Weber, the President of the EPP Group, was a good opportunity to discuss the priorities of the EPP Group in the current legislature and the sustained activity of the EPP MEPs in this direction," informs the said source.
The PNL leader and delegation were welcomed by the host of the congress, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, at the Government of the Croatian Republic.
During the meeting he had with the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the PNL leader invited her to Romania in the first part of next year. Ursula von der Leyen said that she would accept the invitation and added that she expects a very good collaboration with the Romanian Commissioner, Adina Valean.
The Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, noting the excellent relations between PNL and CDU, as well as the opportunities that Romania hopes to have in relation to Europe's most important economy.
The PNL leader also met with Greek Prime Minister and Nea Demokratia President Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Both of them agreed on the major role played by the people's parties in the region, according to the statement.
The PNL chairman and delegation also met with the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) leader and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Sebastian Kurz, Acting Vice-President of the European Commission, Jyrki Katainen, Chairman of the CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag Alexander Dobrindt, and with the President of the Spanish People's Party, Pablo Casado, mentions the said source. AGERPRES
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Liderul lumii interlope din Timisoara planuia sa-l agreseze pe jurnalistul care scrisese despre legaturile lui cu traficantii de droguri
Jurnalistul Dragos Bota, editorul sef al publicatiei pressalert.ro, urma sa fie atacat la ordinul liderului interlop Lucian Boncu, pentru a-l determina sa nu mai continue investigatiile si dezvaluirile despre acesta si legaturile sale cu reprezentanti ai administratiei publice locale din Timisoara.
-
Preţ record pentru un exemplar din prima bandă desenată Marvel. A fost vândut cu 1,26 milioane de dolari
Un exemplar din prima bandă desenată produsă de Marvel, celebrul publisher american care a lansat personaje precum Spider-Man, X-Men şi Avengers, a fost vândut la preţul record de 1,26 de milioane de dolari, la o licitaţie organizată joi de casa Heritage Auctions din Dallas, SUA, potrivit Reuters.
-
E oficial: Miliardarul Michael Bloomberg s-a înscris în cursa democraților pentru alegerile prezidențiale
Miliardarul american Michael Bloomberg a depus joi la Comisia Electorală Federală documentele necesare pentru a putea candida la alegerile prezidențiale din partea Partidului Democrat, informează CBS, citată de Mediafax.
-
România trebuie să returneze Comisiei Europene banii cheltuiţi cu Bursa de peşte inaugurată de Petre Daea
Ministrul Agriculturii, Adrian Oros, a declarat joi, că suma de 14,9 milioane de lei trebuie restituită de Agenţia Naţională de Pescuit şi Acvacultură (ANPA).
-
Cea mai temută femeie-interlop din Spania e o româncă. Câţi ani de închisoare a primit „spaima Madridului"
Alina Stoica, cunoscută şi sub numele de „Regina de la Madrid" a fost condamnată defintiv la 8 ani de închisoare de un tribunal din capitala Spaniei. Românca a fost acuzată de proxenetism, şantaj şi ameninţări la adresa altor persoane. Potrivit Tele Madrid, procurorii au solicitat o pedeapsă de 11 ani şi 10 luni de închisoare, însă judecătorii au fost ceva mai indulgenţi.
-
Tesla a prezentat primul său vehicul pickup electric, Cybertruck, cu un design futurist care a stârnit controverse
La evenimentul de lansare organizat la Los Angeles, directorul general al Tesla, Elon Musk, a afirmat că Cybertruck va avea un preţ de pornire de 39.900 de dolari, iar producţia ar urma să înceapă spre sfârşitul anului 2021.
-
Maradona și-a anunțat revenirea pe banca tehnică a echipei Gimnasia La Plata
Legendarul Diego Maradona şi-a anunţat revenirea în funcţia de antrenor al echipei argentiniene de fotbal Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, la doar două zile după ce demisionase.
-
Trump cere Apple să contribuie la dezvoltarea reţelelor 5G în Statele Unite
Preşedintele american Donald Trump i-a cerut joi directorului general al Apple, Tim Cook, să contribuie la dezvoltarea infrastructurii de telecomunicaţii pentru reţelele 5G din Statele Unite, transmite Reuters.
-
Liberalii au pus la CFR Marfa coada de topor a lui Razvan Cuc
Cu cateva zile in urma a sosit anuntul ca directorul general al CFR Marfa si-a dat demisia. O demisie despre care se spune ca a fost o solutie "eleganta", de fapt Marinica Voicu ar fi fost presat sa-si dea demisia, iar "motivele personale" ar fi avut de a face cu niste nereguli mari care ar fi putut intra sub incidenta organelor de ancheta.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Postul Craciunului 2019: Lasata secului are loc in seara Sfantului Filip
- 2.Postul Craciunului 2019. Cand incepe și ce nu ai voie sa faci in Postul Craciunului
- 3.Doliu in Baroul Cluj. Un cunoscut avocat a decedat
- 4.Postul Craciunului 2019, calendar ortodox noiembrie 2019!
- 5.Accident grav pe Brancoveanu! Un motociclist a fost calcat de o mașina
- 6.Accident rutier, in aceasta noapte, in Mamaia. O victima
- 7.Dana Budeanu revine la PRO TV. Mesajul ei: "Va rup pe genunchi!"
- 8.RUGACIUNE catre Sfantul Dumitru: Iți indeplinește toate dorințele!
- 9.Lasata secului 2019 Craciun. Ce trebuie sa faci joi, 14 noiembrie, in seara Sfantului Filip?
- 10.US deputy chief of mission Rupp: Romania and its neighbors' energy security reinforces national security
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu