Orban congratulates Maia Sandu: She is president expected by good people who voted for change

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban congratulates Maia Sandu on her victory in Republic of Moldova' presidential elections, voicing his conviction that she will be the president expected by "good people who voted for change".

"I congratulate Maia Sandu for the categorical victory in the presidential elections! We are witnessing a truly historic event for the Republic of Moldova. Maia has shown that elections can be won with an honest and decent campaign. I am convinced that she will be the president expected by the good people who voted for change. A competent and responsible president who will modernize the country and bring it closer to Romania and to the European Union,', Orban wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to the prime minister, the Romanian government will remain a loyal partner of the Republic of Moldova and will support the new president's initiatives both in Bucharest and in Brussels.

"I believed in Maia from the beginning when many did not give her any chance against Igor Dodon. The PNL [National Liberal Party] has been and will remain with its PAS [the Action and Solidarity Party] colleagues in their race to win the government,'' Ludovic Orban said.

The candidate of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), Maia Sandu, won the presidential elections in the Republic of Moldova, with an advance of over 15% after the counting of 99.86% of the votes, according to data centralized by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

According to the preliminary results presented by the CEC, until Monday at 8:00 am, the minutes of 2,140 of the total of 2,143 polling stations were centralized, and Maia Sandu garnered 938,390 of the total of 1,628,370 valid votes cast, which represents 57.63%.

Her opponent, the current president Igor Dodor, who ran as an independent with the support of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, was voted by 689,980 voters, which means 42.37%.