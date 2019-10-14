Orban:PNL supported,supports and will support investment programs;will finalize PNDL 2; continue this type of projects
Postat la: 14.10.2019 - 19:59 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The National Liberal Party (PNL) supports investment programs at the local level and not only will it finalize the National Program for Local Development 2 (PNDL 2) program, but will continue this type of programs, said, on Monday, the PNL chairman, Ludovic Orban, adding, however, that the money will be allotted by criteria set down by law and not the "pen of a minister".
"Local communities, especially those local communities that do not have resources to develop, need support as part of an investment program that would be financed from the state budget. This investment program, over time, has had many shapes. It started with Government Decision 577 during the Convention Government, it continued with Ordinance 7 in the period of the Liberal government, it continued with what is called the PNDL, it was called the PNDI [National Program for Infrastructure Development] in the previous government. It has always existed and know that in all the countries there are such government investment programs aimed at supporting the development of poorer local communities, where the necessary resources for support do not exist. (...) As such, I say it loud and clear: the PNL has supported, supports and will support such investment programs. Not only will we finalize this PNDL 2, but certainly, after the completion of PNDL 2, we will continue this type of investment programs," Orban stated, after the meeting of the PNL leadership, when asked about the party's position regarding the PNDL.
He mentioned however that there must not be overlaps with regard to the allotment of financial resources, announcing that the criteria underpinning the funds allotment decisions will be established through legal regulations.
"One of the fundamental missions the future government will have will surely be the mission to negotiate the agreement with the European Commission regarding the future multiannual financial exercise - the EU budget regarding 2021-2027. Things must be thought out thoroughly, what local investments can be financed through European non-refundable funds, must be financed through European funds, and only those local communities that cannot access European funds or those types of investments that are necessary, but for which there are no necessary resources from EU non-refundable financing, will be the subject of a governmental investment program for local communities. There will be no more overlaps," Orban said.
The Liberal leader maintained that the decision to allot these funds will not be made by "the pen of a minister".
"In what regards the future investment program at the local level supported at government level, we will establish through legal regulations the criteria that will be the basis for decisions to allot funds to different local communities. Furthermore, the decision will not rely solely on the pen of a minister or the prime minister, but will be the result of a decision in which the local authorities will be involved, through representative associations, professionals in the academia that can contribute towards making those decisions through which the allotment of funds is carried out where necessary and within the priorities set down by the law," Ludovic Orban explained.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Familia Vilceanu a liderului PNL Gorj face afaceri de 26 de milioane de euro in minerit
Afacerile în sectorul minier sunt o tradiţie în familia lui Dan Vîlceanu, firmele la care preşedintele PNL Gorj este acţionar sau cea pe care o deţine mama sa, Elisabeta Vîlceanu, derulând cu unităţile miniere contracte ce însumează 26 de milioane de euro în doar opt ani, 2007 -2015.
-
Primarii primesc 1,4 miliarde de lei de la Guvern
Vești bune pentru primari. Guvernul a dat în sfârșit hotărârea de guvern prin care aceștia primesc 1,4 miliarde de lei. Premierul demis promisese demult banii indiferent de rezultatul moţiunii de cenzură, însă după ce Guvernul a picat, Dăncilă nu s-a mai grăbit să-i redirecţioneze.
-
Un politist plecat de la Sectia 3 Timisoara s-a impuscat la Caracal cu arma din dotare
Un politist de 31 de ani s-a impuscat, duminica, cu arma din dotare, intr-un apartament din Caracal, judetul Olt. Barbatul a fost gasit in stare critica si a fost dus la spital. Politistul se transferase doar de o luna de la IPJ Timis, unde lucrase in cadrul Sectiei 3 Politie Timisoara.
-
Cum reuseste Calea Lactee sa ia in greutate
Galaxiile nu sunt sisteme izolate. De fapt, se poate spune ca sunt foarte deschise. Stelele pot intra si iesi, gazul, de asemenea, e absorbit sau impins afara, iar unele galaxii chiar pot intra in coliziune.
-
Fifor ii arata lui "Herr Iohannis" taierile anuntate de PNL: Vor anula voucherele de vacanta, bonusurile si sporurile!
Secretarul general al PSD, Mihai Fifor, ii transmite presedintelui Klaus Iohannis, caruia i se adreseaza cu formula "Herr Iohannis", ca taierile de pensii si salarii nu sunt una dintre "sperietorile mincinoase ale PSD", ci sunt sperietorile PNL si sunt adevarate.
-
Judecatorii resping cererea DNA de redeschidere a unei anchete de coruptie in care era vizat Gabriel Oprea
Tribunalul Bucuresti a respins, vineri, o cerere DNA de redeschidere a unui dosar mai vechi de coruptie care il viza pe fostul vicepremier Gabriel Oprea. Decizia este definitiva.
-
Condamnari grele pentru liderii catalani care au incercat sa rupa regiunea de Spania
Noua lideri ai miscarii separatiste catalane au scapat de acuzatiile cele mai grave pentru implicarea lor in tentativa de secesiune a Cataloniei prin referendumul din octombrie 2017, declarat ilegal de Madrid.
-
New York Times: Rusia a bombardat 4 spitale siriene, intr-un interval de 12 ore
Avioane militare ruse ar fi bombardat, intr-un interval de 12 ore, patru spitale in zone controlate de rebeli din Siria. Aceste atacuri ar fi avut loc pe 5 mai si fac parte dintr-o campanie mai ampla de bombardare a spitalelor dusa de regimul presedintelui sirian Bashar al-Assad.
-
S-au gasit mesajele din telefonul lui Gheorghe Dinca. DIICOT a intrat in posesia conversatiilor
Anchetatorii au facut perchezitii informatice pe telefonul lui Gheorghe Dinca, la doua luni de la izbucnirea cazului. Monstrul din Caracal a participat timp de 3 ore la perchezitia informatica ce s-a facut asupra unui telefon mai vechi gasit in casa ororilor.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Fosta logodnica il acuza public pe cunoscutul miliardar: ”Deși traiește inconjurat de lux, el…” + avem documentele depuse la Judecatorie!
- 2.SPP descinde in ancheta la aeroport, dupa ce Iohannis a fost filmat urcandu-se in avionul privat
- 3.Coada de 10 kilometri intre Podu Iloaiei si Budai, dupa un accident in care au fost implicate doua autoturisme
- 4.Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta organizeaza concurs de recrutare
- 5.Exclusiv! Accident MORTAL la iasi! Un tanar a fost gasit decedat langa un BMW rupt intr-un copac
- 6.Impușcaturi ca in Vestul Salbatic in Piața Constituției. Focurile de arma au facut o victima
- 7.Incep Zilele Clujului 2019! Cea de-a IX-a ediție a festivalului de suflet al clujenilor ia startul vineri, 27 septembrie
- 8.Sezonul de toamna, in plina "apocalipsa meteo". Avertisment infricoșator
- 9.accident butnaresti secuieni neamt, accident secuieni neamt, accident isu petrodava neamt
- 10.Oana Zavoranu le-a luat la puricat pe vedete. Declaratii incendiare despre Margherita de la Clejani, Daniela Crudu si Bianca Dragusanu
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu