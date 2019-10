Outgoing PM Dancila: Calling on PNL, President Iohannis to publicly pledge pensions, salaries are paid on time

Outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday called on the National Liberal Party (PNL) and President Klaus Iohannis to publicly pledge that pensions and salaries will be paid on time and raised according to the legislation in force.

"I am calling on the PNL and President Iohannis to publicly pledge that pensions and salaries will be paid on time and, in equal measure, raised according to the legislation in force. Romanians deserve decent and fair incomes after a lifetime of work," said Viorica Dancila at the beginning of the Government meeting.