Over 10.4 million arrivals reported by Romania's tourist accommodation establishments. Jan.-Sept., 2019
Postat la: 01.11.2019 - 11:00 | Scris de: Ziua News
Arrivals reported by Romania's tourist accommodation establishments in the first nine months of 2019 amounted to 10.449 million, up 4.4pct from the same period of the previous year, show data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Out of the total number of arrivals, those of Romanian tourists made up 79.8pct of them, with the remaining 20.2pct being made up by foreign tourists.
The largest share of the arrivals of foreign tourists at Romania's tourist accommodation establishments was held by those hailing from Europe (74.4pct of the total foreign tourists), and 84.9pct of these were from other European Union member states.
Overnight stays with Romania's tourist accommodation establishments January - September 2019 reached 23.902 million, up 6pct from the first nine months of 2018.
In addition, during the same period, out of the total number of overnight stays, Romanian tourists' made up 82.8pct, while foreign tourists' were 17.2pct. In the case of overnight stays of foreign tourists, the largest share was held by those coming from Europe (72.1pct of the total foreign tourists), with 84.3pct of them coming from EU member states.
During the first nine months of 2019, the average length of stay was 2.4 days for Romanian tourists, and two days for foreign tourists.
Most arrivals of foreign tourists staying with tourist accommodation establishments were from Germany (239,300), Israel (180,600), Italy (170,200), the US (129,300), Hungary (128,100), France (122,700) and the UK (108,800).
At the same time, the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania in the first nine months of 2019 of 10.023 million were 10.2pct more than in the same period last year.
The means of road and air transport were the most used for the arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, accounting for 75.1pct and 22.4pct, respectively, of the total number of arrivals.
On the other hand, during the same analysis period, the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, amounted to 18.446 million, up 10pct year-over-year, and their most used means of transport was road and air (69.7pct and 29.8pct, respectively, of the total number of departures).
September 2019 versus September 2018 official statistics show that arrivals and overnight stays with Romania's tourist accommodation establishments increased by 1.1pct and 1.5pct, respectively, while the arrivals of foreign visitors increased by 10.3pct.
According to INS, in the first autumn month of 2019, arrivals at Romania's tourist accommodation establishments amounted to 1.312 million, up 1.1pct from September 2018, and out of the total number of arrivals, Romanian tourists represented 78.1pct, and foreign tourists 21.9pct.
Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists at Romania's tourist accommodation establishments, the highest share was held by those from Europe (75.4pct of the total foreign tourists), out of which 85.7pct came from EU member states.
INS data also show that overnights with Romania's tourist accommodation establishments in September 2019 were 3.027 million, up 1.5pct from the same month of the previous year. Romanian tourists' overnights made up 82.3pct, with the rest being of foreign tourists, their highest share of whom was held by tourists from Europe (73.6pct) and 85.9pct from other EU member state.
The average length of stay in September 2019 was 2.4 days for Romanian tourists, and 1.9 days for foreign tourists.
The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania, as registered at the border checkpoints, were 1.18 million in September 2019, up 10.3pct over September 2018. Road and air transport were the most used for arrivals from abroad, making up 73.9pct and 23.0pct, respectively, of the total number of arrivals.
At the same time, the departures of Romanian visitors abroad, as registered at the border checkpoints, were 2.244 million, increasing by 7.1pct from September 2018, and the road and air means of transport were the most used for the trips, representing 66.5pct and 32.9pct, respectively, of the total number of departures.
