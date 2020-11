Over 15pct increase in sales of "green" vehicles in Romania in first ten months (APIA)

Sales of new green vehicles increased by 15.15% in the first ten months of the year in Romania, compared to the same period in 2019, to 6,385 units, according to Romania's Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), consulted by AGERPRES.

As of October 31, 2020, the share of new electric and hybrid vehicles in the total local car market had reached 6.6%, above the level of the similar period in 2019, when it was 4.2%.

According to data centralized by APIA, between January and October 2020, most new acquisitions were recorded in the category of hybrid vehicles, respectively 3,950 units, down by 3.5%, compared to the first ten months of the previous year.Also, the sales of electric vehicles registered a jump of 54.4%, to 1,780 units, while the plug-in models recorded 655 units, by 119.1% more, compared to the reference period.Topping the rankings of the most sold 100% electric vehicles at the end of the first ten months of the year, was Renault - with 475 units, followed by Skoda (331 units), Volkswagen (274), Hyundai (191), BMW (89), Smart (74), Nissan (71), Peugeot (67), Tesla (51) and Opel (37).At the same time, most hybrid vehicles sold in Romania, during the analyzed period, were registered by: Toyota - with 3,387 units, Lexus (157), Hyundai (140), Honda (127), Ford (93), Kia (30) And Subaru (16).Topping the rankings of the plug-in electric vehicle sales, after the first ten months, is BMW - with 98 units, followed by Volvo (94), Mercedes-Benz (88), Ford (80), Mitsubishi (75), Porsche (58), Hyundai (43), Skoda (34), Toyota (19) and Mini (18).In October, 996 green vehicles were sold in Romania, up by 20.43% compared to September, when 827 new units were sold, and the total market share increased to 8%, from 7.7%.At the beginning of November, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Mircea Fechet, announced that more than 4,000 electric cars have been reserved through the "Rabla Plus" Program. Moreover, as this program's budget was exhausted long before the end of the year, its supplementation from 140 million lei to 200 million lei was approved.