Over 180,000 calls during state of emergency to TelVerde line for coronavirus information
Postat la: 21.05.2020 - 11:23 | Scris de: Ziua News
The 135 operators manning the TelVerde line, where citizens at home or abroad can call to ask epidemiological specialists for information regarding COVID-19 infection prevention, have taken over 187,000 calls during the state of emergency (15 March - 14 May, ed. n.), the Special Telecommunication Service (STS) informed on Thursday.
Furthermore, the formular.sts.ro platform, where the affidavits for leaving the domicile, or the locality, could be filled online, was accessed by 2,439,219 users, and the form's page recorded 9,134,687 views.
According to a press release, regarding the single emergency line, 112, the STS took measures to ensure human and technical resources in order to ensure 24/7 operability for calls to 112 given the increase in the number of requests, as well as in view of optimizing the workflow. Additionally, STS operators were trained regarding the handling of calls on the issue of the novel coronavirus.
In the context of the coronavirus pandemic and in record time, the STS mentions, the voice-data communication infrastructure was expanded for the National Center for Intervention Coordination and Management in Ciolpani, responsible for the management and coordination of the state of emergency in Romania.
In the realm of health, at the request of the Minister of Health, a series of actions meant to counteract and limit the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic were conducted. The STS developed, configured, administered and permanently updated the computer app to centralize data received from public health directorates, hospitals and the National Institute of Public Health, on the basis of operational demands provided by the Ministry of Health. Furthermore, users received tablets to access the app and were instructed how to fill out forms and permanently update the databases necessary to maintain situations on medical stocks.
The Health Ministry, as well as the institutions in its coordination benefited from specific equipment and services of voice-data communications, as well as audio/videoconference systems, access to the TETRA Mobile Radiocommunications Joint Platform, safeguarding of computer terminals for support hospitals and more, the STS shows.
"The current socio-economical context has imposed on the public authorities the application of some measures that would come to the support of citizens and economic agents. Thus, at the request of the relevant ministries, the STS developed, implemented, tested, secured and is hosting on its own infrastructure two apps that are of major importance, csu.prevenire.gov.ro - necessary to issue the emergency situation certificates and www.imminvest.ro - necessary for companies to enroll in the National Program to Support Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. Furthermore, in support of the citizens, the platform formular.sts.ro was launched, where the affidavits for leaving the domicile, and the locality, respectively can be filled in. This website was accessed by 2,439,219 users, and the form's page recorded 9,134,687 views," the release shows.
Furthermore, for the operative structures in the field of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Romanian Police, Romanian Gendarmerie, the Border Police, etc.), the STS installed and configured audio and videoconference services and established the communication infrastructure necessary to connect the different central and territorial units to the voice-data communications' network of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
In support of the Ministry of National Defence, the interconnection of military hospital to the audio and videoconference systems necessary for the exchange of data and medical information was also completed. For military field hospitals, deployed nationally, communications and information technology infrastructures were built, necessary for the good conduct of their activities.
During the state of emergency, according to the quoted release, the STS supported the social responsibility initiatives by making available to the Red Cross radio terminals so they could have voice communications during the missions to help citizens. Furthermore, together with Telekom and the EmIRA Foundations, a phone line for psychological counseling and emotional support was made available to persons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
