Over 200 Romanians employed at slaughterhouse in Germany, infected with the new coronavirus, are in quarantine

Over 200 Romanians employed at a slaughterhouse in Birkenfeld, near the German town of Pforzheim (Baden-Wurttemberg), have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus and are currently in quarantine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

300 employees of the slaughterhouse are confirmed as being infected with SARS-CoV-2 and have been quarantined, and "at this time there is no concrete data on the citizenship of the infected persons, but most of them (over 200) are Romanian citizens," says the MAE release.

The ministry also states that, according to the data provided by the German authorities, of those infected, the majority are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms. Only five people required hospital treatment, two of whom have since been discharged. In one case, one of the two persons already discharged required mechanical ventilation.

The MAE representatives mention that, until now, at the level of the Romanian Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate General of Romania in Stuttgart, no requests for assistance from the Romanian citizens mentioned have been received.

The MAE release says that about 500 Romanians are employed by companies subcontracted by the German slaughterhouse.

The Romanian citizens who are in the Federal Republic of Germany and need consular assistance can contact: the Romanian Embassy in Berlin at the following telephone numbers: + 49 30 21239555; +49 30 21239514; +49 30 21239516; +49 160 157 9938 (emergency telephone number) or one of Romania's consular offices in Germany: Consulate General of Romania in Bonn: +49 228 68 38 135; +49 228 68 38 211; +49 228 68 38 244; +49 228 68 38 254; +49 (0)1735757585 (emergency telephone number); Consulate General of Romania in Munich: 0049 (0)1631927011; 0049 (0)1602087789; Consulate General of Romania in Stuttgart: (00 49) (0) 711 664 86 11; (00 49) (0) 711 664 86 12; (00 49) (0) 711 664 86 13; (00 49) (0) 711 664 86 14; (00 49) (0) 711 664 86 15, (0049) (0) 1716813450 (emergency telephone number).