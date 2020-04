Parliament's online meeting has started

The joint meeting to take place online of Parliament to discuss President Klaus Iohannis' request regarding the extension of the state of emergency on Romania territory, through the Decree No. 240/2020, has started.

The presidents of the two chambers of the Legislative, Marcel Ciolacu and Robert Cazanciuc, are present at Parliament. Marcel Ciolacu is leading the meeting.The meeting will follow a special procedure of debate with remote electronic voting.