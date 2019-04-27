Patriarch Daniel, in Pastoral Easter Letter: Resurrection of Christ - abolute light of entire Christian life

The Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ is the absolute light of the Holy Eucharist and of the entire Christian life, Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church says in his Pastoral Easter Letter.

"As the Resurrection of Christ is the absolute light of the Holy Eucharist and of our entire Christian life, it calls upon us today to understand the blessings of participating in the Holy Liturgy and the communion with the Body and Blood of Christ, the Crucified and Risen. Through the Holy Eucharist we receive: "the good and sanctification of our souls and bodies; let them be for the healing of our soul and body, the repelling of every adversary, the illumining of the eyes of my heart, the peace of my spiritual power, a faith unashamed, a love unfeigned, the fulfilling of wisdom, the observing of Thy commandments, the receiving of Thy divine grace, and the attaining of Thy Kingdom," as it is written in "The first thanksgiving prayer after the Divine Communion," says the Patriarch.

His Beatitude Daniel goes on to explain that "when Our Lord Jesus Christ celebrated the Last Supper, He prayed first by blessing God and thanking Him," "And he took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to His disciples (Luke 22:19-20)," " this thanksgiving prayer of Christ being called in the Greek language of the New Testament: the Eucharist."

"Saint John Chrysostom, explaining the connection between Easter and the Last Supper or the Holy Eucharist, says: "Why did He (Christ) perform this mystery during the Easter celebrations? For you to find out that He is the lawmaker of the Old Testament, and that those in the New Testament were announced by the ones in the Old Testament. The evening hour only means that time has come and that all things must come to an end (...). He (Jesus) demolishes their main feast (the Jews') and take them to a new and fearsome Passover. 'Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you' (cf. 1 Corinthians 11, 24) (...). He calls this blood, the blood of the New Covenant, that is, the promise of the New Law (...), and adds: Do this in remembrance of me.' (cf. Luke 22:19). These words show how much He wants to steer away His disciples from the Jewish customs. As once, says He, you spent Passover in remembrance of the miracles of Egypt, do this in My remembrance. Yesterday, that blood was only to save the firstborns of Egypt, but this blood is spilled for the forgiveness of the sins of the whole world," His Beatitude Daniel explains.

The Romanian Patriarch shows that "this new Passover, established at the Last Supper, anticipates the Passion, Burying and Resurrection of Christ as His passing to a new life, to eternal life in the Kingdom of Heaven."

"Through Resurrection, the human body of Christ, the Crucified, does not return to earthly, cruel and transient life, as was the case with Lazarus of Bethany, for example, but the risen body of Christ becomes immortal, unspoiled and eternal. (...) Therefore, 'death has no control over Him', as Saint Paul (Romans 6, 9) says. "In the risen Christ, death itself was killed." Therefore, we sing, "Christ is risen from the dead! Trampling down death by death!," he says.

The high Orthodox hierarch reminds that the year 2019 is dedicated to the homage to the Romanian village, faithful keeper of the Christian tradition and of the national culture. Patriarch Daniel points out that "in the Romanian villages that have preserved the Orthodox faith, from the christening of our ancestors, through the sermon of Saint Andrew the Apostle until this day the performance of the Holy Eucharist has never been interrupted."

"No matter how much the Orthodox Romanians were persecuted and oppressed by foreigners, by different religions or confessions, or by promoters of totalitarian ideologies, the Holy Eucharistic Sacrifice continued to be celebrated, because through it, Orthodox Christians receive the power of sacrificial love, the power to be at all times confessors of Christ and the joy of remaining united with Him in history and eternity. Born from the love for Christ,, The Crucified and Risen, were philanthropy or the helping of the neighbor, religious or sacred art, namely, religious music, poetry and literature, miniature, calligraphy, church printing, church architecture and sculpture, iconography, embroidery, and others. All these artistic creations inspired by faith then lighted the culture of the Romanian people from towns and villages," says the Patriarch.

He urges that on Easter, "through good word and deed, we "bring joy and light into the souls of the orphans, the sick, the old, the poor, the mourners and the lonely."

"Let us not forget the Romanians who are among foreigners, let us pray for their joy, health and salvation, to enhance the brotherly communion and to cultivate more the love for the Romanian people and Romania," emphasizes His Beatitude Daniel.

On Easter, the Patriarch wishes everyone peace and joy, health, and salvation, addressing the Easter salutation "Christ is risen!".

AGERPRES