People run in Bucharest for cure for cancer
Postat la: 29.09.2019 - 17:24 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The Renasterea Foundation organised on Sunday the fifth edition of the 'Happy Run! - Race for the Cure' event, the largest and most successful women's health information and fundraising event hosted by Herastrau Park in Bucharest.From the wee hours of the morning, at the entrance to the park from Charles de Gaulle Square numerous tents and stands were set up for the registration of participants and the distribution of t-shirts and contest numbers, but also for hydration and first aid provided by the Romanian Red Cross.
The organisers also set up booths with recreational and educational activities for children, animated by mascots.
The race track was marked off with pink ribbons. Thousands of people gathered in front of the stage - children, young people, even elderly - and at 09.30hrs the warm-up before the race began conducted by trainers.
At 10:00hrs, the ambassador of the Renasterea Foundation, Andreea Esca, and the multiple Olympic champion Gabriela Szabo kicked off the competition, which comprised the following races: 5 km - run adults (women and men) and children aged between 10-14 years; 1 km - run for children between 5 and 9 years and people who have conquered cancer; Fitness Walk 5 km - walk for people of all ages and Fun Walk 1 km. Szabo ran alongside the participants in the 5km race, which took place on the route: Herastrau Park/ Charles de Gaulle Square - Maresal Prezan Bd.- Kiseleff Road - Victoriei Square - Aviatorilor Bd, and back to the entrance to the park.
The 1km walk travelled Herastrau Park / Charles de Gaulle Square - Maresal Prezan Bd - entrance to Herastrau Park from the Triumphal Arc- the- Michael Jackson Alley, exiting to the Charles de Gaulle Square.
Signing up for the competition were also teams of employees from embassies, companies, schools, as well as teams of volunteers who participated in organising the event.
Upon arrival, each participant received a medal. After the competition, the award ceremony followed, by categories: women's 5 km, men's 5 km, children between 10-14 years - 5 km; children between 5-9 years - 1 km; the winners in the fight against breast cancer, teams. The awards were presented by Italian ambassador in Bucharest Marco Giungi, presidential adviser Diana Paun, Gabriela Szabo, as well as the board members of the Renasterea Foundation - Mihaela Geoana (chair), Cristiana Copos (deputy chair), Camelia Sucu (deputy chair), Andreea Mihai, Amalia Nastase (members).
Other prizes were also awarded: the largest ambassadorial team - won by the Italian Embassy in Bucharest; the most kind-hearted team - the Catena pharmacy team; the funniest dressed team - the Natur House team; the largest team of volunteers - Ana Pan; the largest team - Jean Monnet High School (450 members).
After the award ceremony, a raffle followed, with prizes handed out by the event's sponsors.
In the end, the winners in the fight against cancer went on stage, and together with the board members of the Renasterea Foundation released pink balloons into the air symbolising hope in the fight against breast cancer.
For the fifth edition of the "Happy Run - Race for the Cure" event, 16 European cities - Bucharest, Brescia, Matera, Sofia, Split, Saint Petersburg, Belgrade, Braga, Kosovo, Gdansk, Tbilisi, Athens, Brussels, Antwerp, Namur , Sarajevo - hosted on the same day the largest charity race for health.
The Renasterea Foundation was first included in the event in 2015 that celebrates the victorious women in the fight against breast cancer. As many as 10,200 people participated in the previous editions in Bucharest in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The event was held under the patronage of the Presidential Administration and the Italian Embassy in Bucharest, with support from Romania's Ministry of Health, Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Romanian Olympic Committee and the National Red Cross Society of Romania.
The funds raised during the fifth edition of the "Happy Run! - Race for the Cure" will be used to provide free tests to women in vulnerable categories, including cancer patients and persons on low income; to support the Association of cancer patients; for the Brave Cut campaign - making natural hair wigs for cancer patients; to lobby for alignment with European standards for cancer diagnosis and therapy; the acquisition of state-of-the-art medical equipment for the Renasterea Centre of Excellence.
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Donald Trump, disperat în plină anchetă pentru demitere: "E cea mai mare înșelătorie"
Preşedintele Donald Trump a calificat sâmbătă scandalul ucrainean drept cea mai mare înşelătorie din istorie. Furia liderului de la casa Albă este vizibilă în mesajele în serie, cu majuscule, pe care le postează pem rețelele sociale de la primele ore ale zilei. În ciuda furiei sale, ancheta începută de democrați în vederea demiterii va merge mai departe.
-
Garda de corp personala a regelui Arabiei Saudite, impuscat mortal. Reactii pe retelele sociale
Garda de corp personala a regelui Salman al Arabiei Saudite, generalul Abdel Aziz al-Fagham, a murit intr-un schimb de focuri in urma unei 'dispute personale', transmit AFP si Reuters, citand media saudite
-
Vaticanul pune sub tutelă o organizaţie bănuită că este o asociaţie secretă care se opune Papei
Asociaţia internaţională Vestitori ai Evangheliei, recunoscută de Vatican dar suspectată ca fiind o societate secretă care se opune Papei, a fost pusă sub tutelă pontificală pe motivul unor "deficienţe legate de guvernarea sa" şi de "stilul de viaţă"
-
Scamatoria "Firea"! Cât costă un parapet pentru Podul Grant? Trei milioane de lei!
Compania Municipală Strazi, Poduri şi Pasaje Bucureşti (CMSPPB) a lansat o licitaţie de 3 milioane lei (cca 630.000 euro) pentru execuţia un parapet de siguranţă pentru pasajul denivelat suprateran de la Podul Grant din Bucureşti, potrivit unui anunţ publicat pe platforma SICAP.
-
Science Report: Oamenii de știință au dovada că viața pe Pământ datează de 3,5 miliarde de ani
A afla când a prins viața rădăcini în istoria Pământului a fost o provocare imensă pentru oamenii de știință timp de foarte mulți ani. Acum, cercetătorii de la University of New South Wales din Australia au descoperit ceea ce pare a fi dovada indiscutabilă a existenței vieții microbiene acum 3,5 miliarde de ani, o vechime uluitoare. Minusculele fosile găsite într-unele din cele mai vechi roci de pe Pământ vin în sprijinul noțiunii că viața pe planeta noastră a început cu miliarde de ani înainte ca oamenii să privească înapoi în timp.
-
Medic de la UPU Craiova: Bunicul Luizei a inhalat vapori de benzină și are o criză hipertensivă
Mama și bunicul Luizei Melencu au ajuns, vineri, la UPU Craiova cu dureri în piept cu caracter anginos. iar bunicul fetei a inhalat vapori de benzină și are o criză hipertensivă din cauza stresului. În funcție de rezultatele analizelor medicii vor decide dacă cei doi vor rămâne internați.
-
Grav accident rutier soldat cu trei persoane ranite si o fetita de 10 ani in coma
Un accident rutier grav, in care au fost ranite trei persoane, dintre care o fetita de 10 ani a fost transportata la spital in coma, s-a produs vineri dupa-amiaza, pe DN 22C, intre localitatile Medgidia si Cernavoda, doua autoturisme intrand in coliziune, informeaza Inspectoratul de Politie Judetean (IPJ) Constanta.
-
ITF Valencia: Irina Bara s-a calificat în semifinale
Jucătoarea română de tenis Irina Bara s-a calificat, vineri, în semifinalele turneului ITF de la Valencia (Spania), dotat cu premii totale de 60.000 de dolari, după ce a învins-o pe georgiana Ekaterina Gorgodze cu 6-4, 6-0, scrie Agerpres.
-
Pelosi suspectează că Rusia este implicată în planul lui Trump de compromitere a lui Biden
Nancy Pelosi, preşedintele Camerei Reprezentanţilor din SUA, crede că Rusia este implicată în cazul controversatei conversaţii a preşedintelui Donald Trump cu omologul din Ucraina, Volodimir Zelenski, privind anchetarea lui Joseph Biden şi a fiului acestuia.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Rezultate BAC 2019 toamna. Unde poți vedea notele?
- 2.Fosta logodnica il acuza public pe cunoscutul miliardar: ”Deși traiește inconjurat de lux, el…” + avem documentele depuse la Judecatorie!
- 3.Ziua Crucii 2019. Ce trebuie sa faci pe 14 septembrie pentru a avea noroc pana la sfarșitul anului
- 4.EXCLUSIV! Descoperire MACABRA! Un tanar student de la UMF s-a SINUCIS chiar langa partia de schi - FOTO
- 5.Veste bomba de la Puterea Dragostei! Una dintre concurente ar fi insarcinata cu fiul lui Nelson Mondialul. Cine a facut anunțul
- 6.Rezultate Bacalaureat 2019 toamna. Lista notelor de la EDU.RO
- 7.Vitamina D: Tot ce trebuie șa știi despre vitamina care influenteaza peste 200 de gene
- 8.Cristina Pucean, in DOLIU! Una dintre cele mai importante persoane din viata ei a murit - FOTO
- 9.Exclusiv! Accident MORTAL la iasi! Un tanar a fost gasit decedat langa un BMW rupt intr-un copac
- 10.Liviu Guta a slabit enorm! Iata ce dieta urmeaza si cum arata dupa ce a dat jos peste 30 de kilograme - FOTO
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu