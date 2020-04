Physician from Brad Municipal Hospital dies because of COVID-19 infection

A 70-year old physician from the Brad Municipal Hospital has died on Monday morning in Cluj-Napoca after being infected with the novel coronavirus, the manager of the medical unit, Ioan Cobori, informed on Tuesday.

The physician worked in the general medicine department and she was supposed to retire on May 1. She led the general medicine department of the Brad hospital until she reached 65 years old. She had a PhD diploma so she was able to continue to work at the hospital until she would turn 70."Mrs. physician Marinela Feier has worked at the Brad hospital her entire life. She was a very good professional, she had a PhD degree in medicine and she had a second specialization in gastroenterology. She is a big loss for our medical community and for the local community," the manager of the Brad Municipal Hospital told AGERPRES.According to him, the physician first suspected she got infected with the novel coronavirus on April 8, when she was also admitted to a hospital in Cluj-Napoca, where she died in the ICU.Ioan Cobori also specified the epidemiological investigation showed that nobody else from the medical staff or the patients at the Brad hospital is infected.The announcement that physician Marinela Feier died was made on Tuesday morning by the Mayor of the Brad Municipality, Florin Cazacu, on his Facebook page.