Piatra Neamt fire/Searches carried out on Sunday evening at County Emergency Hospital

Several searches took place on Sunday evening at the Piatra-Neamt County Emergency Hospital (SJU), according to a press release of the health unit management sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The searches ended on Monday morning, around 2:00 am, and investigators picked up several documents needed to carry out the investigation into the fire that took place on Saturday night at the hospital's ICU ward.

"On Sunday, November 15, a search was carried out at the medical unit, conducted on the basis of a warrant issued by a judge, in order to collect several documents necessary to establish the causes that triggered the fire in the ICU section. The search took place between 18:30 and 2:00, and all those responsible were present at work and made available to the investigation bodies all the requested documents.The representatives of SJU Piatra Neamt are cooperating with all the competent institutions and are offering their full support so that the investigators establish in the shortest time and as accurately as possible the tragedy in the ICU department, as a result of which ten people lost their lives and four other medical staff were injured," reads the mentioned press release.

The General Prosecutor's Office is investigating a criminal case in rem for manslaughter after 10 patients with COVID-19, hospitalized in the ICU department, died in a fire that broke out on Saturday evening, in one of the wards.

Two physicians and two nurses were injured in the fire, and one of the doctors was transferred to a hospital in Belgium.