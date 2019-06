PM Dancila: PSD MPs, to assure quorum at censure motion, but not to vote

Social Democratic Party (PSD) lawmakers will secure the quorum at the censure motion but will not vote, the party's acting chairperson, Viorica Dancila, said on Tuesday.

"They will secure the quorum, but they will not vote," Dancila said at the end of a meeting with the PSD MPs, which took place in Parliament.

Asked if PSD lawmakers will sit or leave the room, the premier said: "However they see fit."