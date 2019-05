PM Dancila welcomes Bucharest EU Children's Declaration, tells children they are Europe's future

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila welcomed at the Government House on Monday the "Bucharest EU Children's Declaration on Child Participation in Decision-Making," underlining that the responsibility of current European politicians is to bequest to the future generations a European Union that is "stable and strong."

"I am pleased to see the interest of children and adolescents in the future of the European Union. (...) Romania's presidency of the Council of the EU has been built around unity, cohesion, as reflected in our motto: ‘Cohesion, a common European value.' What does cohesion mean? Cohesion means freedom; you cannot be free, if others are not. Cohesion means solidarity and reciprocity - you do not feel good if the person next to you feels bad. It also means equality of treatment, non-discriminatory access to material, social and cultural goods. These are fundamental values that we all have to resonate with. Children are the future of a nation and one in five European citizens is a child or a young person. Therefore, you, the children, represent the future of the EU; it is on your shoulders that the European project, its consolidation and its adaptation to your requirements and new living conditions continue. We are still responsible for letting future generations have a stable and strong European Union, and the first step we need to do in that direction is to strengthen the European project and to regain the trust of citizens in its institutions," said Dancila at a meeting with children and adolescents who were involved in drafting the "Bucharest EU Children's Declaration on Child Participation in Decision-Making."

The prime minister added that in order to achieve these goals, bringing the citizens closer to the European institutions and their involvement in decision-making plays a key role.

She pointed out that in the case of the rotating presidency, co-operation between the Romanian government and the important institutions that promote the rights of the children placed special emphasis on the right to participate in decision-making processes.