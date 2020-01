PM Orban: Celebration of Union of the Romanian Principalities, good opportunity to reflect on what we want as a people

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban states, in the message conveyed on the occasion of January 24, that "the celebration of the Union of the Romanian Principalities is a good opportunity to reflect on what we want as a people for the future, leaving aside differences of opinion or political rivalries."

"the celebration of the Union of the Romanian is a good opportunity to reflect on what we want as a people for the future, leaving aside differences of opinion or political rivalries. The current challenge is the development of the country in step with the other EU member states, reducing the economic or social gaps. This is the path I have taken on, alongside the government team I am leading, in full respect for the law and for the betterment of society. Many happy returns, Romanians! Many happy returns, Romania!.".The head of Government is expected on Friday in Iasi, at the events dedicated to this celebration, also to be attended by President Klaus Iohannis