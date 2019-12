PM Orban: Collaboration with President Iohannis is extremely close, loyal and serious

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Sunday evening in a television broadcast that the collaboration relation with President Klaus Iohannis is "extremely close, loyal and serious" and those who deny the obvious are "malicious."

"It is obvious to anyone that the President of Romania has a very close collaboration with me, both as the Chairman of the National Liberal Party and as the Prime Minister. The pieces of information which surfaced are inventions made by malevolent, who try to defy the obvious and what any common sense man can see: a loyal, extremely serious collaboration, which is based on a serious approach of the problems of the country, a permanent communication for identifying solutions, which we discuss and put into practice together," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Romania TV private television station.