PM Orban: Compliance with 30 November deadline for lots 1 & 2 of Sebes-Turda motorway, achieved through exemplary mobilization

The deadline for the commissioning of the two lots on the Sebes-Turda (central-western) motorway under construction is 30 November, but compliance with this timetable can only be achieved by an additional mobilization, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, recalling that the completion of this project should have taken place two years ago.

"We must tell the truth: this project is delayed from the initial schedule. The completion of this project, of the Sebes-Turda motorway, was to take place at least two years ago, in the initial calendar, in the initial planning. For various reasons (....) we find ourselves in today's situation, where our objective and the purpose of our presence here is to inform the builders, the entrepreneurs (on lot 2, the leader is the Aktor company, and on lot 1 Pizzarotti), to tell them very clear that we pay all our obligations, we pay on time, we create a working front, we grant any form of institutional support to achieve these investment objectives in the re-planned chart, but we expect the builders to comply with this schedule," the prime minister stressed.Ludovic Orban added that, at present, builders find it a little easier to find workers.