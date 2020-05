PM Orban: Government supports automotive industry and investors having developed production capacities in Romania

The government supports the automotive industry and investors who have developed production capacities in Romania, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in Sebes (northwest of Bucharest Alba County), where he visited, together with Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Star Assembly plant, part of the Daimler AG.

"The significance of our presence here is that we support the automotive industry, we support investors who have developed production capacities. The automotive industry is extremely important for Romania, accounting for over 11 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, about 11 percent of Romania's exports. It is a high-performing industry, an industry that creates well-paid jobs and guarantees a secure future for those working in the automotive industry. (...) Of course, we have addressed topics of common interest, related to the development of a multimodal transport center, the development of the railway infrastructure that will allow a better mobility for the manufactured products," Ludovic Orban specified, after visiting the Star Assembly plant.

The prime minister added that another topic of discussion concerned "mechanisms to stimulate the sale on the market of cars that comply with euro norms".

"All the more so as the new policy decided at European level, the policy known as the Green Deal, supports practically all these lines that we are also following," Orban mentioned.