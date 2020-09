PM Orban: I will lead PNL's electoral campaign for parliamentary elections

Leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has announced that he will be the one to lead the electoral campaign of this party for the parliamentary elections, following a decision of the National Standing Bureau of PNL on Wednesday.

"We have established the calendar for the preparations for the parliamentary elections, and I will be the one to lead the electoral campaign. The leader of the party should be the one to take all responsibility. Basically, we are starting all procedures related to the parliamentary elections," said Orban.