PM Orban: It is almost clear local elections cannot take place on 28 June

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening that it is almost clear that local elections can no longer be organised on 28 June, mentioning that a normative act would be issued for extending the mandates of the current mayors and another date for these elections would be established in consultation with the other parties, also depending the development of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He added that, in the context of the restrictions imposed for managing the epidemic, the organisation of fair elections is impossible.