PM Orban on removal from office of Sibiu subprefect: Look at the infection rate

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday said, when asked about the reason behind the dismissal of the Sibiu subprefect, Rares Macrea, that the answer was the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate recorded in this county, according to AGERPRES.

"Look at the infection rate and you will have your answer. He is the one who exercised the duties of prefect during the time when the actual prefect of Sibiu was infected with the novel coronavirus. And there was a clear request for his dismissal," Ludovic Orban told a press conference held at the end of his working visit to the Ministry of Environment together with the General Mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan.

The government decided at its Thursday evening's meeting to release Rares Macrea from the office of Subprefect of Sibiu.

The SARS-CoV-2 infection rate in Sibiu County recorded recently is over 7 per thousand inhabitants.