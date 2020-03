PM Orban: Our objective is to increase testing capacity to over 2,000 per day in 5-7 days

The Government's objective is to increase the testing capacity for COVID-19 to over 2,000 tests per day and even to 2,500 in a period of 5-7 days, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"Our goal, over a period of 5-7 days, is to increase the testing capacity to over 2,000 tests, even with a trend of reaching 2,500 tests per day and also this testing capacity to increase further," Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday at a press conference at the Victoria Palace