PM Orban regarding IMM Invest app launch: I have confidence it will work

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the application which allows the IMM Invest programme to be operational will start to work on Tuesday and voiced his confidence that it was submitted to verifications, so that it will no longer be vulnerable to cyber attacks.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday], the app allowing the operationalisation of the IMM Invest programme will be launched. It's about the loans granted to small and medium sized enterprises [SMEs], through banks. (...) I have confidence that the application has been submitted to all the necessary verifications, so that it is no longer vulnerable to cyber attacks. I have confidence that it will work," Ludovic Orban told Digi 24 private television station.He underscored that there shouldn't be a pressure from the first moment of the launching, because the 'the first-come, first-served principle' will not be applied.Orban gave assurances that the payment of furlough will be made by the end of this week and other instruments to support companies are being analysed.The PM also said that the Government is preparing an economic recovery plan, which depends very much on the finance resources at its disposal, offering as an example the funds earmarked by the European Union.He pointed out that there is a debate at European level aimed at a loan to be taken by the European Commission, for funding the states' expenditures with the economic recovery.Ludovic Orban underscored that a great emphasis will be placed on running investments.He added that besides the ongoing investments, also boosted is the procedure for implementing as many investment projects as possible, which are financed either from the state budget or European funds, and discussions on very wide investment plans are carried out with with the companies in state's portfolio.When asked whether pensions will be increased in the autumn, Ludovic Orban said that Gov't's goal is to increase pensions, but only following a rigorous analysis of the current economic context.