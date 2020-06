PM Orban urges ministries to finalise legislation for economic recovery package

On Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked the ministries of Finance, Economy, Labour and European Funds to finalise the pieces of legislation to be included in an economic recovery package.

"I am requesting all ministries involved in the preparation of the economic recovery package to work on finalising the pieces of legislation. (...) These are the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of European Funds, on which we are pinning high hopes and much confidence Minister [Marcel Bolos] that we will be able to access the European funds as soon as possible," Orban said at the beginning of a government meeting.