PM Orban, video conference with Polish PM Morawiecki; Polish Development Fund model presented

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting on Thursday, in a videoconference system, with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, occasion on which the Polish Development Fund model was presented, with the talks on this topic to be continued at the level of expert teams of Romania and Poland.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Government, the two officials reviewed the stage and prospects of developing the bilateral relations, including in the economic and commercial areas, on the background of the economic recovery measures considered at European and national level, after the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Within the talks, the Polish side presented the Polish Development Fund model, with the talks on this topic to be continued at the level of expert teams of the two countries," the Facebook post shows.

Moreover, the two Prime Ministers commended the quality of the bilateral relation, based on the solid strategic partnership and joint interests in several areas, underscoring the interest to take action in order to intensify it.

In this context, also discussed was "the possibility to organise the next joint Government meeting, by the end of this year," depending on the development of the epidemiological situation.

"Poland is a good friend of Romania. I appreciate very much our collaboration and I want to especially strengthen the economic area. I want to assure you, once again, that Romania's Government is very open to boosting investments, and Romania represents and excellent destination for businessmen," Prime Minister Orban underscored.