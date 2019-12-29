PM Orban wants estsblishment, expansion of gas networks countrywide be made on EU funds
Postat la: 29.12.2019 - 18:24 | Scris de: Ziua News
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, in Horezu, that the establishment and expansion of gas networks is a priority for the Government and that he will negotiate with the European Union that these investments be made with European funds."I announce the Romanians, especially those from the localities that are not connected to the gas network, that we have requested that in the financial year 2021-2027 the establishment of gas networks or the expansion of networks be eligible for financing, because that there are still localities where the gas networks started, but they were not extended. Since 2012, practically, nothing has happened in the gas field, and Romania, which is one of the countries with the richest natural gas resources, has only 36pct of the population connected to the network. I gave the example of Hungary, which has over 90pct of the population connected to the gas network, given that they do not have our gas resources, on the contrary, their resources are very small. It is a priority for us and we will ask that the establishment of gas networks in localities and the expansion of gas networks be financed from European funds," said the prime minister.
Orban said that in the future allocation of European funds, a National Program for Local Development (PNDL) 3 is being considered, but, in his opinion, the investments started in the previous programs should be finalized.
"Our first objective is to negotiate very carefully the partnership agreement with the European Union, through which we will determine in which direction the European money to which we are entitled through the future budget of the European Union will go, for the period 202-2027. A PNDL 3 will certainly be. It has to come somewhat complementary to the funding we receive from the European level, that is the types of projects that will be funded from the European level, local development projects. Everyone is talking about PNDL 3. I have however another vision: First we have to close PNDL 1, we have to close PNDL 2. (...) When you start an investment you have to allocate," the prime minister said.
According to him, there are projects that have been started but not completed due to an "acute lack of funding".
"So, our focus will be on completing PNDL 2 and PNDL 1, because there are still projects in PNDL 1 that have not been finalized due to an acute lack of funding. Look what they did this year. They opened a working front without ensuring the financial resources. We were obliged at the Emergency Ordinance for adjusting the budget to increase the budget of the Ministry of Development by over 2 billion lei so that we can pay the invoices for the works that were carried out within the PNDL 2," added Orban.
Prime Minister Orban participated, on Sunday, in the events organized by the Valcea County branch of the National Liberal Party to commemorate I. Gh. Duca. He laid a wreath at the statues of the liberal leader in Ramnicu Valcea and Horezu and attended the memorial service at the Ursani Church, where the tomb of I. Gh. Duca is located.
