PM Viorica Dancila says to toe party line, not publicly disclose her vote at justice referendum
Postat la: 22.05.2019 - 16:16 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said that she will turn out to vote in the May 26 justice referendum, adding that she will not publicly disclose her option, and that she would toe her party's line.
"I have said that I will show up for the referendum, but I have not said how I will vote, because that is something we will agree inside the party. I am respecting the party, the party's line, and the way I vote will be according to the line. I believe that I have never struck a discordant note when it comes to the party's line and I think it is very important to continue on the same road. The fact that I am turning out for the referendum, the fact that chairman Tariceanu has said he will do the same ... But I'm toeing the line of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) (...) I did not say that there is no line - because we are talking in the party - but we will not make it public. I will not publicly disclose my vote in the referendum," Dancila told Antena 3 private broadcaster on Wednesday.
She ruled out the hypothesis that by participating in the referendum she would like to validate President Klaus Iohannis' approach, betraying a rapprochement to the president.
"I am ruling out that; I believe that, through all that I have done and the public positions that I have taken, that is out of the question. Moreover, I think there has been no other prime minister whom President Iohannis to ask so frequently to resign office. How could there be a rapprochement? Let's take the latest example: the Summit in Sibiu, where the prime minister was not invited, although she holds the presidency of the Council of the EU. I think that not a day goes by without President Iohannis alleging to some failure of the incumbent government, although he can see real figures; so that is out of the question, and whoever wants to steer their thoughts in this direction - that is a false track. I do not think that by everything I have ever provided some reason to conclude that I would get closer to President Iohannis," the prime minister stated.
Dancila mentioned that she wanted "normal" collaboration with all the state institutions, but that has not been possible with President Iohannis.
"I wanted interinstitutional collaboration, normal collaboration with all the state institutions - whether we are talking about the Presidency, Parliament - that is the normalcy that we must have in Romania. Unfortunately, President Iohannis has been uncooperative, and I could not co-operate with him, not even at the presidency of the Council of the EU, which was a country objective. So, me getting closer to President Iohannis is out of the question. Besides, I am a 25-year member of the party, I am attached to it. I started from the grassroots and I have climbed all the steps, I have always acted according to the party's decisions. But I believe that when you have your own opinion, that opinion must be listened to by others, so that together we may take the best decision," Dancila said.
She announced on Wednesday in Bacau that she will go to the polls on Sunday and will vote both in the European elections and in the justice referendum.
"Yes, I will vote on Sunday and I will vote in the election to the European Parliament, I will vote for Romania's image, I will vote for Romania winning back its dignity," Dancila said.
AGERPRES
