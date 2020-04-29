PNL MP Roman calls autonomy of Szeklerland PSD-UDMR political trade, urges defeat
Floor leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) in the Chamber of Deputies Florin Roman has called the tacit adoption in the Chamber of Deputies of a bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland a "political trade" between the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), urging PSD to demand a debate on the bill in the Senate and defeat it."The tacit adoption of the bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland is a covert political trade between PSD and UDMR. It is not the first time that in the Romanian Parliament PSD plays the UDMR game, putting party interests before the national interest. Full responsibility for the tacit approval of this territorial disintegration of Romania rests with the toxic majority of PSD and its allies in the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies who took advantage of the Easter time and the restricted activity of Parliament not to put the final draft up for a final vote. That is how a toxic majority operates when it wants to pass a bill surreptitiously," Roman said in a press statement released on Wednesday.
He accuses Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu of lying, pointing out that the bill received a negative report from the chamber's Administration Committee.
According to Roman, PNL is urging PSD to request the debate and defeat in the Senate, in a few days, of this "harmful" bill.
A bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland has passed the Chamber of Deputies by tacit approval and it will move on to the Senate, which is the decision-making body in this case.
As the deadline for a debate and vote in the Chamber of Deputies ran out, and the chamber found the tacit adoption of the draft in a sitting of April 23, the legislative proposal passed as submitted by the initiators - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MPs Kulcsar-Terza Jozsef-Gyorgy and Biro Zsolt-Istvan. The Committee on Administration had issued a negative opinion on the bill.
The draft provides for the Szeklerland to become an autonomous region with a legal personality.
The autonomy of the Szeklerland, adopted by law, shall be put up for a referendum of the citizens of the Szeklerland, according to the bill.
The bill provides for the counties of Covasna, Harghita and a part of Mures County to make up an autonomous region with a legal personality inside Romania. It sets out the boundaries of the territory that would become the Szeklerland, for which it provides its own administrative organisation, with a public administration and institutions at all levels, conferring specific powers, the use of the Hungarian language as the official language of the Szeklerland and of symbols of the Hungarian nation.
The bill also proposes that regional autonomy be exercised by a self-administration council, a regional public administration elected by universal, equal, direct, secret and free vote, as well as by a self-administration commission designated by it. The bill also defines the following central public administration entities of the Szeklerland: the Self-Administration Council, the Self-Administration Commission, the President of the Szeklerland; entities of the seat - the Council, the Commission, and the President, along with the local public administration: the Communal Council, Town Council, City Council, and the Mayor's Office.
The Administrative Committee of the Chamber of Deputies has drawn up a report rejecting the legislative proposal on the grounds that it "as a whole, it runs contrary to the constitutional rules and principles, domestic legal order, European Union law and international law." The Romanian government has also issued an opinion that it does not support the adoption of the legislative proposal, and the Economic and Social Council (ESC) and the Legislative Council have also issued negative opinions.
