PNL's Orban, Chisinau: Figthing in Romania too against forces leading by fear, intimidation, lies, corruption

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Ludovic Orban said on Sunday in Chisinau that PNL is fighting in Romania against forces that "lead by fear, intimidation, lies and corruption", adding that these forces cannot do what they want, because our country is a European state.

"All Romanians know today that Plahotniuc has trampled the will expressed by the Bessarabians for Chisinau City Hall, and this is not a small thing, because that will help the Romanians to support our efforts and PNL's even more strongly. And we are fighting in Romania against forces that make use of the same means. As we are a European country, they cannot certainly do everything they want, but they lead in the same way. They lead by fear, intimidation, lies, disinformation, blackmail, corruption, they do not care about people, they are trampling the dignity of every citizen, they do not care about the future and the chance to succeed in the life of the citizens. The only thing that they care about is to stay in power and to fill their pockets with money stolen from the citizens, a reality that we cannot accept either in Romania or you, also in Romania, in Bessarabia. That is why I ask you not to lose hope, not to lose your confidence. Whatever decisions they make at the green table, you should continue the fight, convince the citizens that there is only one way, the path to Europe, and this road passes through Romania," Ludovic Orban said at the launch of the PNL candidates for the elections to the European parliamentary.He said that Bessarabia is not "money laundry for the mobs" and assured that PNL will plead its case to all European leaders.In his turn, Rares Bogdan, a candidate for the European Parliament, said that the Social Democratic party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader, Liviu Dragnea, wants to kneel Romania."Some regard Dodon and Plahotniuc as their brothers, we consider them to be the enemies of European Moldova and European Romania. Dragnea, preoccupied with escaping prison, is dreaming of a Romania kneeling on his brother Plahotniuc's model. Neither Dragnea will succeed in kneeling Romania, nor Plahotniuc in seizing Moldova," Rares Bogdan said.He assured the Bessarabians that Laura Codruta Kovesi (former head of the Romanian Anti-corruption Directorate, ed.n.) will become the head of the European Prosecutor's Office and will "take care of Plahotniuc and his affairs."