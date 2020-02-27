PNL's Violeta Alexandru: PNL-Bucharest unanimously decides to endorse Nicusor Dan's candidacy to City Mayor
Postat la: 27.02.2020 - 23:31 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
PNL's (National Liberal Party) Political Bureau on Thursday evening decided to endorse Nicusor Dan's candidacy to City Mayor, the chiarperson of the Bucharest branch, Violeta Alexandru, informed.She said the decision was taken unanimously and that she will bring up the proposal for the party to endorse this candidate at the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the PNL on Friday.
"The decision was taken unanimously to endorse the candidacy of Mr. Nicusor Dan to City Mayor. Based on this unanimous decision, tomorrow, at the Executive Bureau of the PNL, I will propose to the leadership of the party to approve this proposal to endorse the candidacy of Mr. Nicusor Dan to City Mayor. (...) This candidate guarantees us that we will have the results that we want at the City Hall, which is to defeat Gabriela Firea and build a professional team at the level of the City Hall, to lead Bucharest out of the bankruptcy it's facing right now, and to develop the city and make it the civilized city that the Bucharesters have all the rights to aspire to," said Violeta Alexandru.
She showed that actions and a political programme are to be put together in the next period for the candidate to City Mayor.
Violeta Alexandru said an electoral alliance with other parties, such as USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party), is "desirable" in Bucharest for the local elections.
"We are open to discussions with the other actors from the other political parties that represent the Opposition to PSD today," said the chairperson of PNL Bucharest.
She specified the Liberals are ready with their candidates to the Bucharest districts.
"We are still to discuss with the other partners, to check if they are open to dialogue," she said.
Nicusor Dan voiced hope that the Executive Bureau of the PNL will confirm the endorsement for his candidacy at the Friday meeting.
"The current disastrous local administration is close to the end of its term (...). We had entire neighborhoods that didn't have heat this winter, the traffic is increasingly more jammed with every year that passes, we rank 4th in Europe, in this respect, while we compete with much bigger cities, such as Moscow or Istanbul, and pollution reaches alarming levels. And for each of these problems we net to harmonize our solutions. We will have a discussion in the following weeks," said Nicusor Dan.
He said the administration of the Capital City must have "a simple interaction with the businessmen."
"We must stimulate development in those areas where we are competitive, such as in the creative industries, and the City Hall can play the role of an interface between what the business environment expects and what the Buchares schools produce. We must build centres of excellency to put Bucharest on the global map of business meetings," said Dan, who voiced hope he will be able to discuss about all these matters with the other forces in the Opposition from Bucharest.
He reiterated that, if he becomes general mayor, he will support the dissolution of the districts in the Capital City.
"I believe it's necessary not just to dissolve the districts in Bucharest, but also to have a single administrative unit to include Ilfov area," said Nicusor Dan.
He also presented several measures in combating pollution, as well as the connection to the centralized heating system, the control of the construction sites, washing the streets, collaborating with the Bucharest Environmental Guard for the landfills, creating a green space registers, planting one million trees and stopping the "chaotic and absurd pruning" of the trees. AGERPRES
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Viceprimarul sectorului 2 anunță măsuri împotriva coronavirusului
Dan Cristian Popescu, viceprimarul sectorului 2, în calitatea sa de vicepreședinte al Comitetului Local pentru Situații de Urgență al Sectorului 2 al Municipiului București a stabilit astăzi măsurile privind combaterea posibilei epidemii de COVID 19.
-
Lovitura media: Oreste va modera emisiunea "Jocuri de Putere" la Realitatea PLUS. "Revenim în forță. Fără menajamente!"
Jurnalistul Oreste Teodorescu reapare in studoiurile Realitatea. El se alătură echipei televiziunii Realitatea PLUS. Jurnalistul va fi, începând de duminică, 1 martie, noul moderator al emisiunii "Jocuri de putere".
-
Coronavirusul, prezis într-o carte din 1981 a lui Dean Koontz! Se știe și leacul pentru vindecare: "E arma biologică perfectă pentru timpuri de război. O să reapară"
Apariția coronavirusului a fost prezisă cu o precizie cutremurătoare de autorul Dean Koontz, în cartea numită „The Eyes of Darkness". Printre rânduri este dezvăluit momentul în care va dispărea epidemia, când o să reapară, dar și care este singurul tratament care dă roade!
-
Poveste îngrozitoare la Iași. O femeie a murit după ce un vecin i-a băgat un tub metalic în vagin
Caz șocant descoperit de anchetatorii din județul Iași. Un bărbat de 51 de ani din municipiul Pașcani a fost reținut și este propus pentru arestare preventivă, joi, 27 februarie, fiind acuzat de omor. Individul este protagonistul unui caz cum nu au mai văzut până acum procurorii din Iași.
-
Vremea întoarce foaia: temperaturi scăzute și ploi în următoarele zile
Vremea se va răci începând de astăzi, iar cerul va avea înnorări temporar accentuate. Vor fi precipitații ce vor avea și caracter de aversă, ziua în regiunile estice, sud-estice, în centru și pe arii restrânse în restul teritoriului, iar noaptea în vest și izolat în celelalte regiuni.
-
Nicuşor Dan, candidatul PNL+PMP la Primăria Capitalei
Nicuşor Dan va fi susţinut de Partidul Naţional Liberal în cursa pentru alegerilor locale organizate la Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti, a anunţat azi Ludovic Orban, preşedintele PNL.
-
Cea mai bună soluţie pentru promovare prin digital print
Folosirea bannerelor si a materialelor promotionale reprezintă una dintre cele mai bune soluții de promovare offline. Aflati acum care sunt avantajele materialelor imprimate.
-
Un caz de infectare cu noul coronavirus nu poate fi explicat de autorităţile medicale din SUA
Autorităţile medicale din SUA nu îşi pot da seama cum un locuitor din Solano County, California, a fost infectat cu noul coronavirus, având în vedere că pacientul nu a călătorit în zone afectate de epidemie şi nici nu a intrat în contact cu persoane infectate, transmite CNN.
-
Cărţile de vizită personalizate lasă o impresie de durată
Cărțile de vizită reprezintă unul dintre primele forme de contact dintre o companie și un potențial client. Află mai jos cum o carte de vizită personalizată poate crea o impresie bună în comunicarea cu clienții.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Cutremur de mare intensitate in Romania
- 2.IMAGINI ȘOCANTE Medicii au scapat pe jos capsula in care se afla profesoara suspectata de coronavirus
- 3.Toate porturile sunt inchise din cauza viscolului. Trafic feroviar este blocat in mai multe zone
- 4.Cine transmite, de fapt, la TV și online gala Premiilor Oscar 2020
- 5.Horoscop saptamanal 10 – 16 februarie 2020. Berbecii incep marile schimbari in cariera
- 6.Roxana Prințesa Ardealului a nascut! Primele imagini cu bebelușul vedetei: „A venit inainte de termen”
- 7.A murit Laura Zecheru, una dintre cele mai talentate violoniste ale Orchestrei Nationale Radio
- 8.Parchetul algerian a cerut condamnarea la 20 de ani de inchisoare a lui Said Bouteflika, fratele si fostul consilier al presedintelui inlaturat de la putere
- 9.Furtuna Sabine va lovi regiuni din Europa incepand din acest weekend - Lufthansa anunța intarzieiri ale zborurilor
- 10.Exclusiv! Incendiu puternic in municipiul Iași – VIDEO
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu