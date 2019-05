PNL to support revision of Constitution in Parliament, in the sense of "No Convicts in Public Offices" initiative

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that the Liberals will support the revision of Constitution in Parliament, in the sense of the "No Convicts on Public Offices" initiative.

"PNL at its Executive Bureau meeting decided, after seeing the CCR's explanatory in respect to the "No Convicts in Public Offices" initiative, to support the amendment of the Constitution in this respect, since it's also similar with PNL's legislative proposals regarding integrity in public office, currently pending debate in Parliament," Orban said at the meeting of the PNL leadership.

On April 9, Romania's Constitutional Court established that the citizens' initiative to revise the fundamental law so that the persons convicted by definitive court decisions will no longer be allowed to hold public offices is constitutional.

The constitutional judges specified in their explanatory that the ban to be established through the modification of the Constitution "will depend on the legislator's appreciation and will refer to a limited number of criminal convictions."