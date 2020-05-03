POST-REVOLUTION ROMANIA, 1990: Geodynamics Institute is established
Postat la: 03.05.2020 - 10:40 | Scris de: Ziua News
0
The Institute of Geodynamics "Sabba S. Stefanescu" (I.G.) was established in 1990 by Government Decision No. 364/03.04.1990, being under the supervision of the Romanian Academy. The Institute was officially called the Geodynamics Center under the Romanian Academy.
According to the official website of the Institute (www.geodin.ro), it continues a tradition started within the Geophysical Research Center of the Romanian Academy on the occasion of the total solar eclipse, on February 15, 1961, when it can be considered that experimental geodynamics was introduced in our country.
In the production of the eclipse, in a building belonging to the monastic complex Caldarusani, the first records of the time variations of the gravitational field in Romania were made, using as a sensor an Askania-type gravimeter and its own construction recording systems.
On the same occasion, the recordings were made with a paraconical pendulum, also of its own construction.
In the history of the Institute (www.geodin.ro) it is stated that at present, in the building where these records were carried out, the Observatory of Geodynamics Caldarusani operates. Also, the cooperation established in 1961 between the Caldarusani Monastery - Romanian Orthodox Church and the Observatory of Geodynamics Caldarusani (Geophysical Research Center) - The Romanian Academy was officially celebrated in 2001.
After the dissolution of the Geophysical Research Center of the Romanian Academy in 1970, the various administrative reorganizations that affected the entire research structure led to the functioning of the Geodynamics Observatory in Caldarusani as a research laboratory, first as part of the Bucharest Astronomical Observatory, then, for a short period, as part of the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Geology.
Subsequently, until the establishment in the current structure, the Geodynamics Laboratory operated within the Center for Physics and Seismology of the Earth, together with a seismology laboratory, which in 1990 became the National Institute of Earth Physics.
The Geodynamics Laboratory and the research group for natural fields formed the core of the Institute of Geodynamics. Gradually, this nucleus created a material base consisting, at first, almost exclusively of specific geodynamic equipment designed and built within its own laboratories, sometimes and in cooperation with specialists belonging to other research groups in Romania - the institutes of the Romanian Academy, the Department of Geophysics of the University of Bucharest, research units from the Bucharest-Magurele Physics Platform - and abroad : Royal Observatory of Belgium, Institute of Physical du Globe Paris - France, Department of Geodynamics at the Institute of Theoretical Geodesy, Bonn University - Germany, Nagoya University - Japan.
In 1993, the representatives of the European geodynamics elite - Prof. Paul Paquet, Prof. Bernard Dumarme, from the Belgian Royal Observatory, Prof. Manfred Bonatz, from the Institute of Theoretical Geodesy of the University of Bonn, Eng. Jan Flick, from the Walferdange Observatory, Prof. Dorel Zugravescu, from the Institute "Sabba S. Stefanescu" of Geodynamics of the Romanian Academy, Prof. Jean Louis Le Mouël, from the Institute of Physics of The Earth Paris - signed a multilateral collaboration, financed by the European Community.
The Institute of Geodynamics "Sabba S.Stefanescu" is a research institute with legal personality and operates on the basis of subsidies from the state budget. In order to achieve the objectives of its activity profile, the Institute of Geodynamics "Sabba S. Stefanescu" enters into relations with other units (research institutes, enterprises, institutions, banking bodies and other specialized institutions) private or public, in the country and abroad
DIN ACEEASI CATEGORIE...
ULTIMA ORA
-
Imagini virale cu vicepremierul belgian încercând să-și pună o mască de protecție: "Am impresia că urechile mele sunt prea mari"
Imagini cu vicepremierul belgian, ministrul Justiţiei Koen Geens, încercând să-şi pună o mască de protecţie au devenit virale şi au provocat reacţii pe reţelele sociale, din partea opozanţilor politici, dar şi din partea autoarei seriei Harry Potter, JK Rowling, care i-a luat apărarea.
-
10 oameni au murit după ce au băut spirt contrafăcut!
A fost declanșată o anchetă de proporţii iar autorităţile încearcă să găsească vinovaţii pentru moartea a cel puţin 10 oameni. Decesele au survenit în doar câteva zile. Toate informaţiile par să conducă spre ipoteza că victimele au băut alcool sanitar contrafăcut.
-
Marcel Vela a vorbit sâmbătă seară despre reforma poliției: abuzuri și inegalități
Într-o intervenție TV, Ministrul de Interne, Marcel Vela a vorbit despre dinferențele din Poliție, atât din punct de vedere teritorial cât și din punct de vedere al remunerării și riscurilor la care sunt supușii unii sau alții din cadrul I.G.P.R.
-
Dosarul "Spaga Ofiterului": Bogdan Mihail Savin, proprietarul Ager, este cel căruia i s-ar fi cerut mita de 1,1 milioane
Afaceristul este anchetat într-un dosar de înșelăciune cu prejudiciu de 3 milioane de euro. Dosarul este instrumentat de procuroarea Parchetului General, Elena Iordache, și polițistul Marius Fleancu.
-
Poza sexy pe care i-a trimis-o Mihaela Rădulescu cadou pentru Florin Călinescu
Juratul de la Românii au Talent a împlinit vârsta de 64 de ani. Mihaela Rădulescu i-a trimis o poză sexy!
-
Alexandru Rafila avertizează: Remdesivir, medicamentul anti-Covid vândut pe internet este contrafăcut!
Preşedintele Societăţii Române de Microbiologie cere românilor să nu cumpere Remdesivir, medicamentul autorizat în SUA ca terapie pentru Covid-19, pentru că produsul care ar fi de vânzare pe internet în mod sigur este contrafăcut.
-
Coreea de Nord și Coreea de Sud, „schimb de focuri de armă" la frontieră la doar o zi după apariția în spațiul public a lui Kim Jong-un
Se pare că un post de pază al Coreei de Sud a fost ținta unor focuri de arme trase de către autoritățile din statul aflat la granița de nord, la o zi după ce liderul Kim Jong-un a apărut în spațiul public după o „dispariție" de aproximativ trei săptămâni.
-
De ce simptomele revin violent la unii din cei declaraţi vindecaţi de coronavirus
Aşa numitul fenomen "false-down" le pune beţe în roate cercetătorilor şi experţilor în sănătate, în condiţiile în care încearcă să înţeleagă misteriosul patogen care a apărut acum 5 luni. Rezolvarea puzze-urilor care apra aduc informaţii pentru o gamă largă de acţiuni, de la dezvoltarea unui vaccin eficient, până la găsirea unei metode sigure prin care guvernul poate renunţa la izolare şi poate reîncepe viaţa normală.
-
Italia înregistrează o nouă creştere a deceselor provocate de COVID-19, după o perioadă de declin
Decesele provocate de epidemia COVID-19 în Italia au crescut sâmbătă cu 474, faţă de 269 cu o zi înainte, a anunţat Agenţia pentru Protecţia Civilă, acesta fiind cel mai mare număr de victime începând cu 21 aprilie, informează Reuters.
DIN CATEGORIE
- TOP CITITE
- TOP COMENTATE
- 1.Tradiții și superstiții de Paște. Ce nu e bine sa faci deloc in Vinerea Mare
- 2.Doliu in invatamantul romanesc. A incetat din viata un indragit profesor de franceza
- 3.Dilema contabilului și cei 10 euro in plus. Problema de matematica care da batai de cap tuturor
- 4.Cine este, de fapt, Ana Muntean, soția prinsa de soț cu Ciprian Marica intr-o camera de hotel din Cluj
- 5.De unde vin cei 10 EURO in plus? Problema de matematica virala pe timp de pandemie
- 6.INCREDIBIL: OMS s-a SUCIT! Modelul aplicat de Suedia, fara restricții, era cel MAI BUN in combaterea pandemiei
- 7.Cutremur in Romania. S-a simtit la Constanta
- 8.Vinerea Mare sau Vinerea Patimilor - Ce este interzis sa faci in aceasta zi
- 9.Semn divin in plina pandemie de coronavirus! Plange icoana Maicii Domnului cu Pruncul Iisus Hristos de la Manastirea Frasinei | FOTO
- 10.Covido-prostia. Prabușirea prosperitații pentru 26 de morți la milionul de locuitori - interviu cu scriitorul Alexandru Petria
comentariiAdauga un comentariu
Adauga comentariu