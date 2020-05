Premier Ion Chicu thanks Romanian medical workers as they wrap up mission to Rep. of Moldova

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu thanked the Romanian medical team as they wrapped up this Friday their 14-day coronavirus combat mission to the Moldovan cities of Chisinau, Balti and Cahul, the Moldovan government said in statement.

During a farewell ceremony, the Moldovan Prime Minister voiced his appreciation for the assistance offered by the Romanian people during the pandemic, a time fraught with shortages and deficiencies, stating that at such moments each item of personal protective equipment is worth a thousand times more than in usual times.

"We thank you for your work during these 14 days, for your energy and devotion and for your example of humanity and goodwill. You leave behind rescued lives and friendships, I hope that the number of friendships connecting both banks of the Prut River will increase sharply in the coming period and that you will have many reasons to return to Moldova," said PM Chicu.

The Romanian health workers also received diplomas from the government of the Republic of Moldova.

The 42 doctors and nurses specializing in anesthesia and intensive care, pneumology, emergency and internal medicine provided medical care to coronavirus patients in Moldova and also trained their peers in the hospitals in Balti, Chsinau and Cahul.