President Iohannis, after Forum in Jerusalem: Our duty, to keep alive memory of Holocaust victims

President Klaus Iohannis declares himself honored to represent Romania on Thursday at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated to preserving the memory of the Holocaust, held in Jerusalem.

"I am honored to represent Romania at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum dedicated to the remembrance of holocaust victims in Jerusalem. By honoring the memory of the past, we strengthen our country's firm commitment to fight against antisemitism, racism and discrimination. We have a duty to keep the memory of the victims alive, and to firmly protect freedom, democracy and human rights," Iohannis wrote on Facebook.The Fifth World Holocaust Forum, organized by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation, in cooperation with the Holocaust Remembrance Center - Yad Vashem, was held in Jerusalem under the auspices of the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, and focused on strengthening global commitment to the memory of the Holocaust and the global fight against antisemitism and racism.